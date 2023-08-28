“Will be a worse buy than Harry Maguire at £80 million” – Manchester United star on route to become bigger flop than Maguire, claims UK podcaster

A UK podcaster has claimed that Manchester United winger Antony could be a worse buy for the club than embattled centre-back Harry Maguire.

Maguire, 30, is the world's most expensive midfielder in the game, arriving from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million. He has made 175 appearances across competitions for Manchester United and has bagged seven goals and five assists.

The Englishman, though, dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag last season. He made 31 appearances, starting 16 times, across competitions, and no goal contributions. He's yet to make an appearance this season, with West Ham United rekindling their interest in the defender.

Meanwhile, winger Antony arrived with much fanfare from Ajax last summer but has largely struggled to get going. After a bright start to his stint, the Brazilian, who arrived for £86 million, has flattered to deceive. In 47 games across competitions, he has bagged only eight goals and three assists.

On DR Sports, a UK podcaster said that Antony could be a bigger bust than Maguire at Old Trafford:

"The current trajectory that Antony's on, if it doesn't stop, (he) will be a worse buy at £80 million than Harry Maguire. This kid's Brazilian. He's supposed to have flair and actually be very good."

He added:

"With a centre-back coming from Leicester (Maguire), we've got gas, but it looks like it might not work out. This kid's supposed to be it. Everyone wants to back their players, but you can't just blindly act like nothing's alarmingly wrong."

Antony has started all three games this season but has not made a goal contribution.

Gary Neville offers his take on Manchester United's upcoming clash with Arsenal

Former United player Gary Neville

After two wins from their opening three games, Manchester United face a daunting outing next. The Red Devils travel to last season's runner-ups Arsenal on Sunday (September 3), with the Gunners also winning two of their three games.

A rather fortuitous 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers was followed by a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur for Erik ten Hag's side. United were hurtling towards a second league defeat of the season when they conceded twice inside five minutes against Nottingham Forest before winning 3-2 on August 26.

Gary Neville, an eight-time Premier League winner with United, said on his Gary Neville podcast (as per ManUtdNews) that the Gunners could pose a significant threat this weekend:

“Manchester United are decent on the counterattack. It is a big test for United because their performances this season so far, all three of them have been below par, and, I think, if you are below par at the Emirates, you are going to get beaten. So, United are going to have to rise and raise the game.”

Manchester United lost 3-2 at the Emirates in the league last season.