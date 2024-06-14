“Will be the worst player on the pitch” - Fans unhappy as Germany name 33-year-old in starting line-up for Euro 2024 opener v Scotland

Germany will kickstart Euro 2024 with the tournament's opening game against Scotland tonight, but fans aren't pleased to see Ilkay Gundogan start. Julian Nagelsmann's men take on the Tartan Army at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Gundogan will captain the host nation at this summer's Euros and is given a start tonight. He was in fine form for Barcelona last season, registering five goals and 14 assists in 51 games across competitions.

The veteran midfielder will line up in midfield for Germany, who are favorites to finish top of Group A. He was ever-present during their pre-Euro 2024 friendlies amid topsy-turvy performances that led to Nagelsmann taking over from Hansi Flick.

Gundogan has 77 caps to his name, registering 18 goals and seven assists in those games. He's yet to get his hands on a major trophy with DFB-Team and was named his nation's Player of the Year for 2023.

Despite this, fans are surprisingly not thrilled to see the former Manchester City star start. He's in an exciting midfield with the iconic Toni Kroos and one of Europe's wonderkids, Florian Wirtz.

Nagelsmann has named Manuel Neuer in goal, with Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah and Maximilian Mittelstadt in defense.

Robert Andrich and Kroos are in holding midfielder, with Jamal Musiala, Wirtz, and Gundogan in advanced roles.

Kai Havertz leads the line for Germany, and will want to carry his fine Arsenal form into this summer's Euros.

Fans have hit out at Gundogan being handed a start, and one predicted he'll be the worst performer on the night:

"Gundoan will be the worst player on the pitch."

More fans expressed their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), and one fan mocked the decision with a telling emoticon:

"Gundogan playinn."

One fan wanted Gundogan benched:

"Bench Gundogan."

Another fan was equally as upset with Nagelsmann's decision:

"Gundogan (starting) (sad emoticon)."

One fan asked who brought the Germans skipper to Euro 2024:

"Who invited Gundogan."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"Gundogan (clown emoticon)."

Another fan vented their frustrations:

"Gundogan (angry emoticon)."

One fan insisted the Barca star needed to perform well:

"I say this again. If Gundogan doesn't perform well, he shouldn't be starting in the future."

"We must not underestimate the Scots" - Ilkay Gundogan on Germany's Euro 2024 opener vs Scotland

Ilkay Gundogan doesn't want his teammates to underestimate Scotland.

Gundogan has warned Germany that they face a tough test against Scotland and should expect an uncomfortable evening. The Blaugrana midfielder spoke ahead of the Euro 2024 opener (via @iMiaSanMia):

"I expect a very uncomfortable game, I know many of their players from the Premier League. It’s an experienced team. They will be unpleasant to play against. We must not underestimate the Scots. I have respect for them, but if we reach our limits, I think we have a good chance of winning the game tomorrow."

Scotland boasts several Premier League talents, including Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Manchester United's Scott McTominay. They are a gritty nation eager to spring a surprise in Group A.

Germany will also face Hungary (June 19) and Switzerland (June 23) in Euro 2024's group stage. Under Nagelsmann, the Germans have enjoyed an upturn in results and will want to do their nation proud on home soil.