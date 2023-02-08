William Gallas predicts the result of Premier League clash between Brentford and Arsenal

Former Gunner William Gallas has predicted Arsenal will beat Brentford in their Premier League clash this weekend.

The league leaders faced only their second loss of the season last weekend against Sean Dyche's Everton. They failed to score a goal as the Toffees won 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Arsenal will look to bounce back to winning ways against Brentford, who themselves have been in good form.

Predicting his outcome for the match, Gallas told Genting Casino:

"Arsenal have to win that game. Brentford can score at any time because they play very well and are a strong team. I think when they play against Arsenal at home, they will give the Gunners a hard time. Ultimately, I think Arsenal will win 2-1."

Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the table remained intact, courtesy of Manchester City's loss against Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane scored a historic 268th goal in a Spurs jersey, making him the club's highest scorer, to help Tottenham beat City 1-0.

Arsenal also have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's men and have the chance to extend their lead to eight points. Brentford are currently seventh in the league standings and are pushing for a European spot.

They have won three of their last five games, including a 3-1 win over Liverpool. They lost only once in that same period.

William Gallas make his prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal

The league leaders are set to face the defending champions on February 15, in what will be a must-win game for Manchester City.

Asked if Arsenal are the favorites for the game due to their current form and City's wobbly performances, William Gallas said:

"Arsenal are in a good position, however they cannot lose to City. A draw will be great. If they win, It will be magnificent and they will be on their way to win the Premier League. It will be a very tough game and I am sure everybody will be waiting for that game to see what is going to happen."

William Gallas added:

"Arsenal can afford to draw that game. They can’t lose that game otherwise their confidence will go down and City may start to gain momentum. They shouldn’t allow City to do that."

