William Saliba addresses future at Arsenal amid transfer links to Real Madrid

Real Madrid target William Saliba has insisted that he remains happy at Arsenal. The French defender has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League in recent years and has inadvertently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are expected to invest in the backline this summer amid Eder Militao's injury woes. The Brazilian defender is currently sidelined with his second ACL injury in less than two years, prompting the LaLiga giants to plan for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are already on the wrong side of 30. As such, Real Madrid could be tempted to move for someone like Saliba at the end of this season.

However, speaking recently as cited by The Standard, the 23-year-old insisted that he wants to continue his association with Arsenal.

“For me, I’m really happy here. I’ve been here for two years and a half as well. There is nothing. I’m happy here and I want to continue here. I want to win big things with Arsenal. If you leave this club without winning anything, the fans will forget about you. I want to win big things here,” said Saliba.

He continued:

“Not yet [if any contract talks had taken place yet]. Because, yes, we have some years [to go]. So there is no rush at the minute. I’m happy here. That’s it.”

Saliba is under contract until 2027 so Real Madrid may have to break the bank to prise him away from the north London outfit.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Real Madrid defender?

Raul Asencio

Arsenal have set their sights set on Real Madrid defender Raul Asensio, according to Defensa Central. The Spaniard has been the find of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu, breaking into the first team following the injury to Eder Militao.

Asencio has been heavily involved so far, registering 27 appearances across competitions, 18 of which have been starts. He has also helped the LaLiga giants deal with the absences of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger at various points of the campaign.

The 22-year-old's efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates Stadium as well. Arsenal have a settled centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes but want to add more cover to the position.

The Gunners are pleased with Asencio's efforts and are ready to prise him away. However, the Spaniard has no desire to leave Real Madrid at the moment and apparently wants to spend his entire career with Los Blancos.

