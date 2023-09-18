William Saliba delivers one-word verdict as David Raya shines on Arsenal debut against Everton

Arsenal defender William Saliba has reacted to David Raya's Instagram post following his debut for the Gunners in their 1-0 victory against Everton on Sunday (September 17).

Leandro Trossard finished off a quick passing move to score the only goal of the match in the 69th minute. Raya was largely untested, as the Toffees registered just one shot on target.

Following the match, the Brentford loanee wrote on Instagram:

"Over the moon to make my debut for this club and to top it off a massive win and a clean sheet. Thanks for your support Gunners."

Reacting to the Spain international's post, Saliba, who helped his teammate to the clean sheet with a solid defensive performance, commented:

"Top"

During the fixture, Raya recorded two high claims, one sweeper clearance, and seven accurate long balls. The former Blackburn shot-stopper will be full of confidence, having managed a clean sheet in his first appearance for the north London side.

Mikel Arteta's decision to go with the 28-year-old instead of first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale raised a few eyebrows. However, the manager clarified that he wishes for both keepers to get minutes under their belt. He said (via Mirror):

"I think I mentioned it that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position. And to maximise that they have to play games, and we have a lot of things coming up now."

Up next for Arsenal is a home fixture against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20). Arteta's decision on who stands between the sticks will be keenly awaited.

"Think he’s their No. 1" - Pundit on David Raya at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale (via Getty Images)

Pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Brentford loanee David Raya is now Arsenal's number-one choice between the sticks over England international Aaron Ramsdale.

Claiming that he doesn't see keepers being rotated too often, Hasselbaink said (via Mirror):

"They paid a lot for Raya and I think he’s their No. 1 and eventually he was going to play, I think today is the first day that he’ll be a regular. I don’t see goalkeepers getting minutes here and there, they need rhythm, they need to stay in that momentum."

Raya joined the Gunners this summer on loan from Brentford. He's managed 63 Premier League appearances, keeping 21 clean sheets. On the other hand, Ramsdale has recorded 37 clean sheets from 151 appearances in the English top flight.