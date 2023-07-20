William Saliba and Martin Odegaard praise Arsenal star's debut performance on social media

In a strong display against the MLS All-Stars, Jurrien Timber's first outing in an Arsenal shirt stole the spotlight and garnered acclaim from his fellow teammates. Players like William Saliba and Martin Odegaard only had positive reactions to the Dutchman's debut in the Gunners' uniform.

Mikel Arteta's men dominated Wayne Rooney-managed MLS All-Stars in a pre-season friendly in the US on July 19. They netted five goals from Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz.

But it was the fresh-faced Dutchman, a recent acquisition from a £34 million deal from Ajax, who caught everyone's attention.

Introduced in the second half, Timber's dynamic presence on the field was palpable. He completed 19 of his 20 passes, won all three of his ground duels, and also made one tackle and one interception.

If any confirmation of his stellar performance was needed, it came flooding in from Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, and Declan Rice.

The reactions poured in on social media, especially on Timber's Instagram. Odegaard's reaction was:

"Baller."

Saliba kept it equally crisp, remarking:

"Top!"

Meanwhile, Declan Rice responded with a series of fire emojis.

Arsenal players react to Jurrien Timber's post.

While it's only the beginning for Jurrien Timber with the Gunners, if this debut is anything to go by, the Premier League might just have its newest sensation. With his introduction, the north London outfit are looking rejuvenated and raring to go for the upcoming season.

Arsenal's masterclass lights up Audi Field with 5-0 win over MLS All-Stars

In a spectacle at Audi Field in Washington, the Gunners emerged as the evening's unequivocal showstoppers. From the get-go, Arsenal's intent was crystal clear.

Dominating possession and exhibiting their characteristic fluidity, it was Bukayo Saka who truly got things moving, courtesy of a pinpoint Jorginho pass. Gabriel Jesus, stationed just outside the box, delicately lofted the ball over a hapless keeper, drawing first blood for Mikel Arteta.

Saka was not done wreaking havoc. Not long after the first goal, he set the stage for Trossard, who, with a deft right-footed maneuver, rocketed the ball home from 20 yards out.

Despite Wayne Rooney's tactical shifts and a slew of early substitutions, Arsenal continued their onslaught. Trossard narrowly missed adding another to his tally just before halftime.

Post-interval, with fresh legs in Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard, the Gunners wasted no time extending their lead. A handball penalty was expertly dispatched by Jorginho, who coolly slotted the ball, leaving the keeper rooted. As the clock wound down, manager Mikel Arteta unveiled his latest acquisitions - Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Arteta's trust in Odegaard paid dividends as the Norwegian's sublime pass found Martinelli, who, with clinical precision, found the back of the net. But one of the evening's best goals came from Havertz. His stellar control at the far post culminated in a ferocious drive, sealing a commanding performance for Arsenal.

The Gunners will next face Manchester United on their pre-season tour on July 22.