William Saliba’s reaction filmed after Arsenal fan asks him to ‘never go [to] Real Madrid’

Arsenal defender William Saliba has given a curious reaction to a fan's request to 'never go to Real Madrid'. The French defender has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent seasons.

Saliba is now one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's team sheet and has forged a solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the Emirates. The two have powered the north London side to second place in the Premier League table this season.

Saliba has helped Arsenal register 13 clean sheets in his 33 appearances across competitions this season. His efforts have turned heads at Real Madrid, with journalist Fabrice Hawkins stating that the 23-year-old is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During the Gunners' annual trip to Dubai, one particular fan had a specific request for Saliba. He said:

“Saliba, Champions League, please! Never go [Real] Madrid!”

The Frenchman had a huge smile on his face during the interaction but did nothing to dispel the rumors.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a new defender amid a host of injuries at the back. Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba are all sidelined with knocks. Militao has picked up his second ACL injury in less than two years, while Rudiger and Alaba are on the wrong side of 30.

Real Madrid could be tempted to move for Saliba this summer to address the position, but prising him away from Arsenal won't be easy. The Frenchman is under contract until 2027, and Los Blancos may have to pay a world record fee to secure his signature.

Arsenal battling Real Madrid for a LaLiga midfielder

Arsenal and Real Madrid could go head to head this summer for the signature of Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder is a wanted man this year, but the report adds that Los Blancos and the Gunners are leading the race for the player.

The north London side are preparing for life without Thomas Partey and Jorginho, with both players in the final months of their contract. Neither have been offered a new deal yet, and Arsenal have identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate to reinforce the midfield.

However, Real Madrid are also looking for a new controller in the middle of the park to replace Luka Modric and have set their sights on the 26-year-old. Zubimendi reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which expires in 2027.

