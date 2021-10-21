"Win our home games and it will put you in a strong position" - Rashford reveals what Solskjaer told Manchester United players to ensure UEFA Champions League qualification

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed the advice Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave his players to ensure qualification for the knockout round of the Champions League.

The Red Devils lost one and won one of their first two games in this season's Champions League. They got their second win by picking up an incredible 3-2 victory against Atalanta on Wednesday (October 20) night at Old Trafford. Solskjaer's side got off to a slow start on the night and went 2-0 behind after just half an hour.

Manchester United, however, staged an incredible comeback in the second half which saw them win the match 3-2. The victory boosted their chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds. Marcus Rashford has now revealed the advice Solskjaer gave his players to ensure they progress to the next phase of the competition.

"What Ole's always said to us is that you win your home games, you get results away from home, whether they're draws or you sneak a win. But make sure you win your home games and it will put you in a strong position for the group," said Rashford in a post-match press conference.

Manchester United lost their opening Champions League group game of the season away to Swiss side Young Boys. The Red Devils have since won their two home games against Villarreal and Atalanta.

The club's latest victory has taken them to the top of Group F of the Champions League with six points from three games. Solskjaer's side are currently two points ahead of second-placed Atalanta.

Manchester United will travel to Italy to face the Serie A side again in their fourth group game on November 3. A second victory over Atalanta is likely to confirm their qualification to the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.

Manchester United must progress to the latter stages of the Champions League this season

Manchester United enjoyed one of the best transfer windows in recent history this summer. They managed to complete the signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the arrival of the trio, the Red Devils have endured a shaky start to the 2021-22 campaign. Regardless, Manchester United are expected to reach the latter stages of the Champions League due to the strength in depth they possess in their squad.

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage last season. Solskjaer's side will look to mount a serious challenge for Europe's elite competition this season.

