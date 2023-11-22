“Winning against Brazil at Maracana in a World Cup qualifiers is p**n” - Argentina star on his team's 1-0 win

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister reacted after securing a 1-0 win at the Maracana and handing Brazil its first-ever home defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifier saw a fiery atmosphere and an extremely close-fought contest. It was former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi's towering 63rd-minute header from Giovani Lo Celso's out-swinging corner that provided the breakthrough.

The chance of the game fell to Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli in the 58th minute when he found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, he was unable to slot the ball in either side of the former Gunners' shot-stopper.

Mac Allister himself started the match for Lionel Scaloni and played the entire 90 minutes. However, the Liverpool man failed to influence proceedings as he managed 48 touches of the ball, an 82% passing accuracy, but did not make any key passes.

He managed one accurate long ball from two attempts, won five of his eight ground duels, and lost possession five times. Despite failing to make an attacking impact, the midfielder did not fail to deliver what fans thought was a hilarious comment after his country's victory.

He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Winning against Brazil at Maracana in a World Cup qualifiers is a p**n."

After this win, Argentina is placed on top of the qualification standings, having racked up 15 points from its first six matches. Meanwhile, its South American rival Brazil is struggling, having registered just seven points in six matches. It is currently sixth on the CONMEBOL qualification charts.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni hints at leaving team after defeating Brazil in World Cup qualifier

Lionel Scaloni (via Getty Image)

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has hinted at his potential departure after securing a historic 1-0 win against Brazil in a World Cup qualification fixture on Tuesday.

A former national team player for the country, Scaloni took charge of the side in August 2018. After five years on the job, Scaloni had this to say in his post-match press conference after La Albiceleste's latest win (via CBS Sport):

"I need to think a lot about what I want to do. It's not a goodbye or anything else. The bar is very high and it's complicated to continue … This national team needs a coach who has all the possible energy and who is well."

"I need to reflect a lot. It's difficult to continue. It's difficult to keep winning … The bar has been set very high."

Scaloni will leave a gaping hole in the Argentine setup should he leave the job. Under his watchful eye, the team won Copa America in 2021 and secured the World Cup trophy in Qatar last year.

From his 66 games in charge, Argentina has won 48 matches while losing just six.