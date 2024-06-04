"Winning the Euros", "Bruno man of the match" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal beat Finland in pre-Euro 2024 friendly

Portugal got their preparations for Euro 2024 off to a perfect start with a 4-2 win against Finland and they didn't need to rely upon Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans have reacted intriguingly to Roberto Martinez's win at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, sat out Selecao's win tonight (June 4) after participating in the King's Cup final with Al-Nassr last Friday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's national team teammates gave him something to smile about after his club lost the final to Al-Hilal.

Bruno Fernandes stole the show in his absence, grabbing a brace to take his tally for Portugal to 22 goals and 19 assists in 65 caps. He started on the bench, with Ruben Dias captaining the side and grabbing the opener in the 17th minute.

Dias made no mistake with a powerful header after meeting Vitinha's cross. It was an excellent finish by the Manchester City defender, who was impressed in Lisbon.

Martinez's Selecao were awarded a penalty in the 45+3rd minute, which Diogo Jota stepped up to take. The Liverpool forward calmly put his side 2-0 up on the stroke of halftime.

Fernandes entered the fray and excelled with two excellent strikes. The first was a sensational strike from the edge of the area in the 55th minute after some slick build-up play.

The Manchester United captain grabbed a brace in the 83rd minute, this time with a much easier chance to convert. He passed the ball into the back of the net after a counter-attacking move from the hosts.

Finland had given Portugal a scare after Fernandes' first strike, with Teemu Pukki getting himself a double. He netted in the 72nd and 77th minutes, but Martinez's men eventually saw off Markku Tapio Kanerva's side.

Selecao showed fans what to expect at Euro 2024 and how they'll be a problem with or without Cristiano Ronaldo. Fernandes particularly caught the eye, with one fan hailing him as tonight's best performer:

"Bruno man of the match deserved."

Another fan tipped Portugal to win the Euros:

"Portugal is winning the Euros."

More fans gave glowing verdicts of the Red Devils skipper and his nation's win. One fan labeled Fernandes the best midfielder in the world:

"Easily the best Midfielder in the world right now. Scored brace from bench levels."

One fan wasn't surprised Fernandes was on the scoresheet:

"Bruno Fernandes scores for Portugal, also water is wet."

Another fan is excited to see the Portuguese playmaker link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024:

"Ronaldo Bruno duo. Euro will come lads."

Harry Redknapp tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to shine for Portugal at Euro 2024

Harry Redknapp thinks the former Manchester United teammates could be key.

Harry Redknapp feels Portugal could get the job done and prevail in Germany at Euro 2024. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager touched on Cristiano Ronaldo and how he's now performing in the Saudi Pro League (via BetVictor):

"He’s still as fit as a fiddle because he looks after himself so well. I can see him scoring goals at the tournament and I can see him taking Portugal a long way this year."

Cristiano Ronaldo registered 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions for Al-Nassr last season. He was excellent during Selecao's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, and Redknapp feels Fernandes will also be a difference-maker:

"I also think Bruno Fernandes could be fantastic value for the Golden Boot award – he will score goals. He won't take penalties because I suppose Ronaldo will grab the ball, but I’d definitely have an interest in him at a big price for the Golden Boot."

Fernandes was in stellar form for United last season, captaining them to FA Cup glory. He posted 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 games across competitions.