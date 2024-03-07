"Winning that game quite comfortably" - Pundit believes Arsenal would defeat Real Madrid if they played against each other in the UCL Q/Fs

ESPN pundit Stuart Robson believes Arsenal would comfortably win against Real Madrid if the sides clash in the Champions League quarterfinals this season.

Real Madrid secured their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals this season after playing out a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, March 6. Combined with their 1-0 win from the first leg, they recorded a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will take on FC Porto in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, March 12. The Gunners will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to advance into the next round and most Arsenal fans are confident in their team's ability to do so.

After Real Madrid saw off RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu, Stuart Robson was asked what would happen if the Spanish giants face off against the Gunners in the quarterfinals.

“The way both teams are playing at the moment, I would say Arsenal would win the tie because, at the moment, Arsenal are difficult to play against," he said on ESPN.

“If you try and squeeze them high up the field, they play around you. And if you drop deep like Sheffield United did and other teams have done (like) Burnley and sit there and sit deep, they’ve got enough quality in and around the box – they are the best team in and around the box at the moment – they cut you open then."

“So, at the moment, I would see Arsenal winning that game quite comfortably,” the pundit boldly stated.

How Arsenal and Real Madrid have fared in recent games

Aside from the shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Porto in their Champions League fixture on February 21, Arsenal have had a flawless run of results over the last few weeks.

In their last eight games, Mikel Arteta's men have recorded seven victories and one defeat (against Porto). That includes victories against Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace. They've scored a whopping 24 goals in their last five Premier League outings.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, haven't had the best of results recently. The Spanish giants have won just two of their last five games, drawing the remaining three. It'd be interesting to see how they'd fare against this in-form Gunners side if they came up against each other in the Champions League quarterfinals this season.