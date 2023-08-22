“Winning the league” “This is beautiful” - Al-Nassr fans rejoice as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate officially joins club

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr have announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Otavio, which has certainly delighted their fans.

Al Alami have snapped up the 28-year-old attacking midfielder from FC Porto by triggering his €60 million release clause, as per Latestly.com. Otavio joins a formidable midfield comprising Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic.

Al-Nassr announced the arrival of the Portugal international on Twitter with a short video, captioning it:

"Otavio, is one of us."

Expand Tweet

The news was expectedly met with glee by fans who cannot wait to see Otavio turn up with his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr.

One fan reckons Al-Nassr will win the SPL, tweeting:

"Al Nassr is winning the league."

Another chimed in:

"This is beautiful; you're most welcome dear Otavio."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Al-Nassr, though, have work to do to win the SPL after starting their campaign with consecutive defeats.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an impressive start to his second season at Al-Nassr after joining the SPL giants on a free transfer in December.

He bagged 14 goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions last season, but Al Alamy finished second in the league and were knocked out of all competitions. That meant that for the first time in his illustrious career, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner went without silverware in consecutive seasons.

To ensure there would be no repeat of the same, the 38-year-old was on a tear in the 2023 Arab Champions Clubs Cup. He scored in all but six games - including a brace in the 2-1 extra-time win over Al-Hilal in the final, where Al Alamy ended with nine men.

He hasn't started off in the same vein in the SPL, though. After missing the 2-1 defeat at Al-Ettihaq due to injury, Ronaldo started against Al-Taawoun on Friday but couldn't prevent his team from suffering a 2-0 loss at home.

Fans will hope that with Otavio's arrival, Ronaldo and Co. will fare better as they seek their first league win of the season.