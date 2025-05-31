“Winning so much can get you drunk” - Ex-Barcelona chief highlights Lionel Messi difference when asked if current team can match golden era

Former Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez has named Lionel Messi as the main difference between their current side and legendary sides of the past. The Spanish giants won the domestic treble this season and narrowly missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

Ad

In an interview with the media (via Barca Universal), the former executive pointed out that it will be difficult to win as many trophies now as they did with Messi. He praised the Argentine great for keeping the club grounded, regardless of how good or bad things were.

“It is difficult to win as many titles again as in the Messi era. Winning so much can get you drunk. It can make you lose your motivation. And that was what Leo had: he always kept you connected, even after a defeat or a winning streak. He had a privileged mind. Leo was something else."

Ad

Trending

Lionel Messi scored more goals (672) and won more trophies (34) than any other player in the history of Barcelona, captaining the club to great success. He received the Ballon d'Or six times during his time with the Spanish giants, consolidating his status as their best-ever player.

Messi left La Blaugrana in 2021 at the expiry of his contract, joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for two years. He has since left to join MLS outfit Inter Miami, where he has helped them win the first two trophies in their history as a football club.

Ad

Former Barcelona executive downplays Lionel Messi-Lamine Yamal comparisons

Former Barcelona chief Robert Fernandez has downplayed talk of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal being similar to club legend Lionel Messi. The 17-year-old forward has been compared to Messi this season after dazzling for La Blaugrana as they won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey.

In an interview shared by Barca Universal, Fernandez pointed out that the player he sees Yamal as being similar to is Neymar. He said that the physical attributes and style of play of the youngster put him closer to the Brazilian forward than Messi.

Ad

“Well, football-wise, maybe he (Yamal) reminds me more of Neymar than Messi. Because of the physique, because of the way he plays. In that sense, he looks more like him. He has a very serious way of playing, yes, it can be.”

Lamine Yamal himself has named both Lionel Messi and Neymar as players he looked up to growing up. He is part of a select few youngsters who put on Messi's signature boots, having been hand-picked by the Inter Miami man as one of the recipients. The teenager recently signed a six-year deal with Barcelona, having scored 18 goals and provided 21 assists in the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More