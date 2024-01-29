“Winning vs Al-Hilal isn’t for everyone” - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffer 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates fell to a 4-3 defeat in a thrilling Riyadh Season Cup opener against Al Hilal. The MLS outfit put up a brave resistance against the Saudi Pro League leaders but ultimately fell short in a thrilling encounter.

Inter Miami were invited to the 2024 edition of the Riyadh Season Cup, where they were to face two of Saudi's best sides in a friendly tournament. Lionel Messi and his teammates were soon made to understand the quality of the side they were facing in their first game.

Despite being without injured superstars Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly and Bono, Al Hilal delivered a reminder of why they are the best team in Saudi. They went ahead quickly and opened up a lead, but Lionel Messi and Inter Miami fought back hard before conceding a late goal to the Saudi side.

The 36-year-old captain, who had a goal chalked off for offside, scored once from the penalty spot and provided an assist. Al Hilal put on a measured performance to edge their opponents on the night, and the clash had fans on X talking about Messi.

"2 goals for Messi in my books. It’s a shame the other was disallowed"

"It was a good showing . Inter Miami only need to fix their defence and they can compete for the MLS title."

Lionel Messi shines in Inter Miami thriller

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino revealed last week that he felt worried by his side's lack of goals after their first two games in pre-season. The Herons had failed to score in games against El Salvador and FC Dallas, losing the latter by a lone goal.

Lionel Messi, however, managed to inspire his side to score in their Riyadh Season Cup opener, and he did so himself too. Al Hilal took the lead through Aleksandr Mitrovic before Abdullah Al Hamdan doubled their advantage in the opening exchanges.

Luis Suarez scored his first goal as a Heron to halve the deficit before Michael Delgado scored to give the Saudi Pro League leaders a two-goal cushion. Messi stepped up minutes into the second half and fired a penalty kick into the top corner to bring his side within one.

The Argentine great then turned provider for youngster David Ruiz to score a fine equaliser for the MLS side. Messi's former Barcelona teammate Malcolm scored in the 88th minute to seal the narrow win for Al Hilal in Riyadh.

The Herons will continue their pre-season tour with a second match in Riyadh against Al Nassr before traveling eastwards to Asia for the next leg of their tour.