“Wins everywhere” – Ex-Arsenal star sends message to Lisandro Martinez after Manchester United lift Carabao Cup

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has sent a message to his Argentina teammate Lisandro Martinez, who won his first trophy with Manchester United in the form of the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, February 26. Casemiro gave Erik ten Hag's side the lead in the 33rd minute with a well-taken header, while Marcus Rashford scored their second four minutes later.

Lisandro Martinez started the final for Manchester United and eventually won his first trophy with the club. After the win, he put up an Instagram post with the caption:

"League Cup 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺𝑺𝑺!! 🏆🤩So happy to win my first trophy here but especially for all the @manchesterunited family!! Enjoy this and let's go for more UNITED!!"

Commenting on the defender's post, Emiliano Martinez wrote:

"Wins everywhere."

Notably, the goalkeeper-defender duo won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December last year. Emiliano, in particular, was the star of the show in the final as he helped Argentina prevail in the penalty shoot-out to take home the big prize.

"You can count on him" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Lisandro Martinez after Carabao Cup victory

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised Lisandro Martinez for his contribution to the team's title run in the Carabao Cup. The Dutch tactician managed the defender at Ajax as well and believes he is one player who can be relied upon in tough moments.

“Before the game you asked me about the influence of Casemiro and Rapha Varane - they know how to win trophies - look at all the Champions League wins they had," Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News).

"But I think Martinez - I had him in Ajax, won trophies with him - the same with Antony. You need that personality and typical character in your squad to win in the end. Martinez is definitely one of them.

"You can count on him and you can rely on him and he showed that again today. That bond together with Rapha is really strong. As a manager on the sidelines, you are composed and can have confidence they will sort it out,” he added.

