"Wish we had him" - Ex-Liverpool star Jose Enrique lavishes praise on Premier League superstar

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has heaped praise on the 'very underrated' Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The 28-year-old forward became just the second Englishman to score 50 international goals. He converted a penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw for his nation against Germany on Tuesday to reach this milestone.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Jarrod Bowen on Harry Kane: “We did finishing (in training) yesterday, I was like oh my god this guy is a joke!”



As one of the leading centre-forwards in world football, Kane has been linked with a move away from north London for a number of years. Despite a slow start to the most recent campaign, the Tottenham superstar managed to net 27 times and provide 10 assists in his 50 appearances across the season.

Enrique posted a list of England's record goalscorers through an Instagram story, pointing out that top scorer Wayne Rooney netted 53 strikes in 120 caps while Kane has claimed 50 in 71 appearances.

Enrique also posted a caption with the photo in which he stated (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Very underrated Harry sometimes because he plays for Tottenham and didn’t win any trophies. But, for me, one of the best strikers in the world. He has everything. I wish he was at LFC."

Harry Kane @HKane 🦁🦁🦁 50 @England goals. So so proud. Treasure each and every one of them. Never take it for granted. Important point away from home against a tough team. Let’s keep working🦁🦁🦁 50 @England goals. So so proud. Treasure each and every one of them. Never take it for granted. Important point away from home against a tough team. Let’s keep working 💪🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/19cnN2eeQZ

Kieran Trippier full of praise for England captain Harry Kane following historic goal

Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier has been a long-time international teammate of Kane. He also played alongside Kane during his Tottenham days under Mauricio Pochettino.

Gareth Southgate's side had been heading for a second consecutive defeat in Munich until the captain converted a spot-kick to rescue a Nations League point.

Tripper claims he feels 'privileged' to play alongside the world-class forward. The defender told The Evening Standard:

"He is special and I am privileged to have played with him for club and country. Fifty goals is incredible. He’s a top pro and a great leader. There are only a couple more goals to go for Harry (until he breaks Rooney’s record). I think after the result against Hungary we had to show great character in this game."

"We had to step it up and we knew it was going to be a difficult place to come to. It was about handling the pressure at certain times and I thought we did that. Harry stepped up as always. When you need somebody to score a goal, he’s there. We are walking in after a game away to Germany disappointed we didn’t get the three points."

