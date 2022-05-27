"Wish Mane and Salah had the same reply" - Jose Enrique issues response to Liverpool star's comments about future

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has reacted to Reds forward Roberto Firmino's admission regarding his future. Plenty of speculation continues to grow regarding the futures of Liverpool's famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino.

All three of them have their contracts expiring in the summer of 2023 with their futures seemingly pretty much up in the air. However, Roberto Firmino has made it pretty clear that he intends to stay at the Merseyside club.The Brazilian international TNT Sports (via Sport Witness):

“I’m very happy here. I’m grateful to God that I’m here playing for a great club with great players, winning titles. And my will is to stay.

“My wish is to stay here. I want to be here. I’m happy here. So that’s all I can say, I want to stay.”

Jose Enrique reacted to Firmino's comments stating that he wished that Salah and Mane also had the same reply. The Spaniard wrote on Twitter:

"Wish mMne and Salah had the same reply."

Here is what he tweeted:

Liverpool have been locked in negotiations with Mohamed Salah regarding a new deal for several months now and the saga continues to go on.

However, the 29-year-old also opened up on his future on Thursday stating that he will surely stay at Liverpool next season. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Egyptian superstar said:

“I don’t want to talk about the contract now, I’m staying next season for sure, that’s clear.”

Sadio Mane, has however been tight-lipped regarding his future and stated that he will decide his future after the Champions League final. Mane said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"This question [about my future] I will answer after Champions League."

Liverpool's plans for the their star trio remains a mystery

Liverpool's efforts in tying Mohamed Salah have been pretty much well-documented but the same cannot be said regarding Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

And it seems that the Reds are not willing to make any kind of compromise with Salah either as they look determined to stick to their strict wage structure.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane has been widely tipped with a move to Bayern Munich, as reported by reliable German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

StatATM @StatATM How Roberto Firmino ranks among central attackers in the Premier League (Per90):



Tackles: 1st

Shot Creating Actions: 2nd

Key Passes: 2nd

Pressures: 3rd

Successful Dribbles: 4th

Goals: 5th How Roberto Firmino ranks among central attackers in the Premier League (Per90):Tackles: 1stShot Creating Actions: 2ndKey Passes: 2ndPressures: 3rdSuccessful Dribbles: 4thGoals: 5th https://t.co/595hxhHRCx

Firmino is yet to attract any substantial interest with his reputation and status seemingly on the wane.

The Brazilian is pretty much the fifth-choice forward right now behind Salah, Mane, Diaz and Jota.

It wouldn't be too much of a surprise if the Reds did not make an effort to keep the 30-year-old at Anfield beyond his current deal.

