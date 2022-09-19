“With all the ability I had, it just wasn't my destiny” - Ex-Manchester United star tipped to become next Ryan Giggs now owns £5million-a-year business selling high-end watches

Former Manchester United player Ramon Calliste has revealed that he now runs a watch business. The Welshman was once dubbed the next Ryan Giggs, but ended up quitting football in 2009.

Calliste joined Manchester United's U18 side in July 2001 after moving from Cardiff City's youth team. He did not make an appearance for the senior side and moved to Liverpool on a free transfer in 2005.

Sun Sport @SunSport Meet former Man United star Ramon Calliste, who trained with Ronaldo and Rooney but now owns a luxury jewellery brand Meet former Man United star Ramon Calliste, who trained with Ronaldo and Rooney but now owns a luxury jewellery brand 👀 https://t.co/yhdUG6knyr

However, things did not work out at Anfield either and he was sold to Scunthorpe United a year later. Calliste made a comeback to football in September 2008 with Cambridge City, but decided to call it quits due to a serious ankle injury. Speaking to The Sun about his time at Manchester United, he said:

"When I got to Old Trafford I met Sir Alex Ferguson, which was an incredible experience. Seeing everything for the first time, I went into the famous room where everyone meets him. It was a special, I wasn't fazed by much when I was young, but he had the aura of a great man."

He continued:

We didn't always train with the first team, but sometimes we'd have five-a-side games. I aspired to train with them permanently, and it was amazing when I did get the opportunity. I trained with Rooney and Ronaldo, which was a big deal."

Calliste further added that he still has issues with his ankle and that football was not his destiny. He said:

"I have trouble with that ankle today. I see a specialist regularly and I'm probably going to have to have another operation. To come back, I would've had to look at going into semi-pro. That just wasn't for me. From being the creme de la creme at the top and then being at the bottom of the chain, it wasn't something that's in my genetics."

He continued:

"If I wanted to be involved with something, I want it to be the best. I thought, at that point football was just a distraction and I needed to build a real life. In the end, football just wasn't meant for me. With all the ability I had, it just wasn't my destiny."

What next for the former Manchester United player?

Ramon Calliste is the managing director of Global Watches, a company he set up in 2013.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea



Meet former Man United star Ramon Calliste, who trained with Ronaldo and Rooney but now owns a luxury jewellery brand Meet former Man United star Ramon Calliste, who trained with Ronaldo and Rooney but now owns a luxury jewellery brand 👀https://t.co/HypTVqKuwG

In his interview with The Sun, he revealed:

"I set up Global Watches in 2013 and it's become a really strong company that's now turning over millions."

The report claims Global watches makes £5 million a year and is run well by the former Manchester United footballer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far