“With my agents, we always wanted this purchase option, but Arsenal didn’t” – Nuno Tavares reveals Gunners refused his request for option-to-buy clause in Marseille loan

Nuno Tavares, who is currently on-loan at Olympique de Marseille, has revealed that Arsenal refused his request to include an "option-to-buy" clause in his loan deal.

The Portuguese full-back has so far enjoyed his loan spell at Stade Vélodrome following his forgettable debut season at the Emirates. Tavares was snapped up by the Gunners in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £7 million from Benfica.

However, he failed to make much of an impression in his debut season in north London. Tavares has insisted that he is enjoying his time at Marseille and is finally thriving because he is playing in his position. He said (via Football.London):

"I’m good here. I feel good here and it shows in the matches. On top of that, Marseille feels very similar to Lisbon — the streets, the city, the climate, the sun.

"I’m not thinking about the future. I live in the present moment, day by day. I have no thoughts about my future, I’m just keeping my feet on the ground."

Tavares continued:

"At Arsenal, I do not know if it was a problem of competition with Kieran Tierney, but for me, that’s not even the point. I came to Marseille to finally be able to play in my position."

Tavares has also insisted that the Gunners did not allow a clause for Marseille to sign the left-back permanently despite his wishes. He added:

"When signing with OM, I wanted to have an option to buy, but Arsenal refused. With my agents, we always wanted this purchase option, but Arsenal didn’t."

Nuno Tavares could still have a future at Arsenal

Nuno Tavares has shown his quality at Marseille this season, scoring three goals in 12 games so far.

The Portuguese defender is clearly thriving at the left wing-back position with his defensive duties being limited and license to go forward.

🌻ELITE GOONERS🌻 @ELITE_GOONERS



On loan at Marseille, will the youngster follow the same path as William Saliba to consolidate an Arsenal spot in the future?



@Whoscored_Squawka 🤤 Nuno Tavares has completed more dribbles (17) than any other defender in Ligue 1 this seasonOn loan at Marseille, will the youngster follow the same path as William Saliba to consolidate an Arsenal spot in the future?@Whoscored_Squawka 🤤 Nuno Tavares has completed more dribbles (17) than any other defender in Ligue 1 this season📝 On loan at Marseille, will the youngster follow the same path as William Saliba to consolidate an Arsenal spot in the future? 👇@Whoscored_Squawka https://t.co/BHmIKb4Qzb

He is just 22 years of age and could still have a future at the Emirates if he continues to impress at Marseille.

Kieran Tierney has seemingly fallen down the pecking order at left-back behind new arrival Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As reported by SI in August, Tierney is being eyed by Manchester City, which could create room for Tavares in Mikel Arteta's side.

Poll : 0 votes