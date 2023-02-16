“With my boy” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother shares adorable selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has shared an adorable snap with Ronaldo Jr. on Instagram.

Ronaldo Jr. could be seen clicking the photo while sitting close to his grandmother. Dolores captioned the snap:

"Already with my boy."

Ronaldo Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest child, recently scored a left-footed stunner while playing for the Saudi Elite Academy. The goal elicited comparisons with his illustrious father.

Despite being a right-footed player, Ronaldo's weaker left foot is a lethal weapon. Ronaldo Jr. has seemingly taken a lesson or two from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Watch the footage of the stunning goal here:

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is seemingly acclimatising well to life in Saudi Arabia. He went goalless in his first two games before opening his account from the spot in the third, Ronaldo then scored a quaduple in his his team's 4-0 win against Al-Wehda.

Al-Tauwoon coach works out plan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action on Friday (February 17) night as Al-Nassr take on Al-Tauwoon in an SPL clash. Stopping an in-form Ronaldo would be a major part of Al-Tauwoon's plan.

Ahead of the game, Al-Tauwoon's coach told Al-Arabiya:

"Playing against Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo gives great motivation to the players. It is a match that will be watched the most. It's a show for all the people involved, so playing against him gives us motivation."

He added:

"Ronaldo must be denied space when he approaches the penalty area; he has a high quality in shooting and dribbling. He has a lot of abilities."

Al-Tauwoon'ss goalkeeper Mailson told ge.globo:

"They always say: 'We're going to face Cristiano', 'It's Cristiano's game'. Everyone is looking forward to that moment. (You) get that adrenaline rush. But at the same time, you have to put anxiety aside and give your all in practice. Playing against (a player of) such a high level is a dream come true."

Ronaldo has five goals in four games for Al-Nassr across competitions.

