"With a career like Messi's, it wouldn't be wrong if Argentina won" - Real Madrid superstar makes honest claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final 

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has claimed that 'it wouldn't be wrong if Argentina won' the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, given Lionel Messi's incredible career.

The forward is set to play for the last time in the competition on Sunday (18 December) when La Albiceleste take on defending champions France at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi, who won the Copa America title last year for his first taste of international success, is now aiming to win the ultimate prize with his national team. The FIFA World Cup has long eluded the Argentine, while also preventing many from considering the the 'greatest of all time'.

Now, in his second FIFA World Cup final with Argentina, Messi is looking to finally end the drought and become the first captain since the late Argentine legend Diego Maradona to win the prize.

Kroos, who retired from the German national team last year, was asked who he would be supporting in Sunday's grand finale and the German international had an interesting answer. He said (via Madrid Zone):

"World Cup final? France for personal reasons: Tchouaméni & Cama. On the other hand, to be honest, with a career like Messi's, it wouldn't be wrong if Argentina won.”

Kroos is rooting for his French club teammates, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, but also admitted that it would be fitting for Argentina to win as this will be Messi's last World Cup.

The Sky Blues are two-time world champions but their last crowning moment on the world stage came way back in 1986.

France versus Argentina promises to be a cracking 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France and Argentina face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in what promises to be a fascinating encounter. Both teams are stacked with talent and have demonstrated their title credentials with remarkable performances on the way to the final.

The match will also see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe clash in an exciting player battle, with both forwards locked at five goals each in the race for the Golden Boot.

France have a chance to make history as they look to become the first side in 60 years to retain their World Cup crown. Meanwhile, Argentina will want to give Lionel Messi the best possible send-off.

