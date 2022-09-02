"With the defending part, he can be even more important" - Erik ten Hag praises 22-year-old Manchester United star, expects him to contribute more in future 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised forward Jadon Sancho after his performance in the Premier League win against Leicester City on Thursday (September 1). United have now won three games on the trot to move to fifth place in the standings.

Sancho, 22, scored the only goal in his team's 1-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. It was his second goal of the campaign; he had also scored in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool earlier this season.

Speaking about Sancho's performance and potential, Ten Hag said after the Leicester game (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he had quite a good pre-season. He understands now he has to invest in the physical, and that is what he did, and now he can get the reward, and that is what he has to bring. I'm sure it's the start for him."

He added that Sancho has scope for improvement - he needs to make more goal contributions and also defend better:

"With his potential, there's much more room for improvement, he can be even more important and contribute with his creativity and scoring goals and assists. With the defending part, he can be even more important."

The Dutch manager also said that while Sancho did well in the Bundesliga, he needs to adapt to the Premier League.

"Yes, I think he can (become a prolific goalscorer). He has the capabilities, and he did it also in a different league, but this is Premier League, so the intensity is higher, so he has to adapt to that, mentally and physically. The capabilities are there, the skills."

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £85 million. He contributed only five goals and three assists in his first season in the English top flight.

Manchester United's signings this summer transfer window

Manchester United made their first signing quite late this summer, snapping up left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord in July. Since then, they have also completed five more signings before the end of the transfer window.

They signed centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. United's first three signings have already started making an impact, playing a key role in the team's three wins this season.

Manchester United also added defensive midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid before signing winger Antony from Ajax and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United.

With well over £200m spent on new signings, this is a record-breaking transfer window for Manchester United Antony (£85.5m)Casemiro (£70m)Lisandro Martinez (£56.7m)Tyrell Malacia (£14.6m)Christian Eriksen (free)With well over £200m spent on new signings, this is a record-breaking transfer window for Manchester United ✅ Antony (£85.5m)✅ Casemiro (£70m)✅ Lisandro Martinez (£56.7m)✅ Tyrell Malacia (£14.6m)✅ Christian Eriksen (free)💰 With well over £200m spent on new signings, this is a record-breaking transfer window for Manchester United

Manchester United will next face league leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4). They will seek to puncture the Gunners' perfect start to the season and also break into the top four.

