“With him on the field, I’m confident” - Al-Nassr fans cannot hold back excitement as Cristiano Ronaldo starts against Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr fans were excited to see prolific forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the club's starting XI to face Al-Shabab in the King Cup of Champions quarter-final on Monday, December 11.

The Knights of Najd are looking to build on their stunning 4-1 thumping of Al-Riyadh last Friday, their 12th victory from 16 top-flight games this season.

However, with 37 points after 16 games, the Riyadh outfit are currently second in the Saudi Pro League table to Al-Hilal, who are seven points clear of them at the top.

Ronaldo was one of the scorers in their last game, and the Portuguese attacker will be gunning to add to his tally again tonight.

Even at the ripe old age of 38, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star continues to fire goals, left, right and centre.

In 21 games this campaign, Ronaldo has scored 19 goals and provided another 10 assists, which includes 16 goals and eight assists in the league. He's currently leading the race to win the Golden Boot, with former Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic in second with 14 goals.

Seeing him start again tonight has got the fans thrilled for the upcoming clash, and many of them took to X, formerly Twitter, to express the same. One user wrote that with Ronaldo on the field, he felt "confident" of Al-Nassr's victory, while another one claimed that the side is going to "cook" tonight.

Are Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr returning to form?

After three games without a win in all competitions, Al-Nassr returned to winning ways with a bang, thrashing Al-Riyadh in a convincing 4-1 victory.

Ronaldo, who had failed to score in their last two games, also looked sharp, bagging a goal and an assist in the game to announce his return to form in style.

The 38-year-old is having a great season overall, and has shown no signs of slowing down. As long as he's fit and firing, Al-Nassr are in good stead, and enter tonight's contest against a struggling Al-Shabab side as favorites.