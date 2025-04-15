"With Madrid’s stars, anything is possible" - Phillippe Senderos provides prediction for Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL clash

Former Arsenal defender Phillippe Senderos has predicted the outcome of his former side's UEFA Champions League meeting with Real Madrid. The Gunners are set to visit the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their quarterfinal tie against Los Blancos with a comfortable three-goal lead from the first leg.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side stunned even their own fans in the first leg between the sides, with Declan Rice scoring two free-kicks and Mikel Merino adding a third goal. The Gunners are looking to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for a first time since 2009.

Senderos was part of the Arsenal side that eliminated Real Madrid from the competition in 2006, with Thierry Henry scoring the only goal of the tie at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former defender spoke to Spanish outlet AS about the upcoming tie, pointing out that the Spanish giants cannot be written off as they are playing at home.

Ad

Trending

“Madrid is a great team, brimming with champions and an incomparable history. The result is very unfavorable, but I think they can do a lot of damage if they’re successful. Maybe, but with Madrid’s stars, anything is possible. They have impressive quality, and if we know one thing, it’s that in their stadium and with their fans, they won’t give up as long as there’s a chance to move forward. The fans will push them, and a first goal can change the situation. They can do it.”

Ad

Real Madrid have sent out messages via several of their stars warning Arsenal of their willingness to fight for progression. The Spanish giants will aim to become only the fourth side to overturn a three-goal deficit in a knockout game in the Champions League.

Los Blancos are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the competition for a fifth successive season and potentially defend the title they won last year. On the other hand, the Gunners are looking to progress in the competition, their only realistic chance of silverware this term.

Ad

Real Madrid set to be without two stars for Arsenal clash - Reports

Real Madrid are set to be at near-full strength for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos will, however, be without the duo of Andriy Lunin and Ferland Mendy for the game after the pair did not train with the rest of the squad, as per reports.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

France international Mendy has been out of action since the second leg of the Round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid last month. Lunin picked up an injury in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad earlier this month. The pair did not train for the game against the Gunners, as per journalist Mario Cortegana.

Los Blancos will welcome both Aurélien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the pair having missed the first leg. Both midfielders were in the squad for their weekend trip to Alaves, and will feature against the Gunners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More