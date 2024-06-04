“With you the path to the 16th begins” - Iker Casillas shares welcome message for Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas took to social media to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. The legendary goalkeeper also made a big prediction in his welcome message, following the announcement of the Frenchman's signing by the club on June 3.

Los Blancos notably won their 15th Champions League trophy only two days before announcing their biggest summer signing. They beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1, with legend Dani Carvajal and winger Vinicius Junior scoring the two goals that saw them lift the trophy.

Vinicius and a number of his teammates notably welcomed Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on social media, sharing their excitement about playing alongside the World Cup winner. Former players also welcomed the Frenchman, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo.

Iker Casillas was one of the former Madrid players who sent the forward a message on social media. The retired goalkeeper, who came through the youth system and played 725 games for Los Blancos, said on his X account:

"Welcome to the best club in the world, Kylian Mbappe! It is never late if happiness is good."

He also predicted the French superstar driving the club to win their next Champions League trophy, adding:

"With you the path to the 16th begins..."

Pundit says Kylian Mbappe has taken over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid move

Pundit Ally McCoist believes that Kylian Mbappe has become the biggest superstar in football, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This comes after the French World Cup winner's move to Real Madrid this summer.

The pundit told TNT Sports (via Eurosport):

"Mbappe is arguably one of the best players, if not the best player in the world, at this moment in time. His main assets are goalscoring and his pace, there is no doubt about that, and he has got it in bundles."

McCoist added:

"I think he is probably better using his pace coming off a wing, whether that is the left preferably, or the right. He can finish with either foot, he is technically excellent, and I think he will be a real threat in these [European Championship] games."

Talking about the 25-year-old's potential weaknesses, the pundit revealed his belief that the forward didn't actually have any:

"He is maybe stronger in some departments than others, but in terms of weaknesses, I don't think he has any. His strengths are his lightning pace, his ability to finish, and his awareness to find space in and around the penalty box."

Kylian Mbappe will be hoping he can exceed the massive expectations set before him as he joins Real Madrid for the next campaign.