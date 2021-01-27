Arsenal legend excited by January signing Martin Odegaard

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright has given his thoughts on the Gunners' latest acquisition Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder has joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid till the end of the season. Mikel Arteta's side were in desperate need of a creative midfielder and Odegaard is a welcome addition to the squad.

Odegaard joined Real Madrid in 2015 but hasn't been able to establish himself in the Los Blancos' starting XI so far. The 22-year old impressed on loan at Real Sociedad last season and chose to stay at Real Madrid to fight for his place during the summer. However, Zinedine Zidane has barely used the Norwegian this season and the player was ready to make a move for regular football.

Ian Wright spoke about Odegaard's signing on his Wrighty's House podcast.

"This is great news for the club I remember reading about him when he was 14. He’s what we need, a guy to back up Emile Smith Rowe. He seems to have the same physique as Ozil and Havertz," said Wright.

“With all that potential, that promise, if he unlocks it, he’s a £35m-£40m player. You’ve got creativity from those two and Saka’s got to play. It’s a magnificent coup. It’s exactly what we need," Wright added.

👋 Welcome to The Arsenal, Martin Odegaard! 🇳🇴 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2021

Emile Smith-Rowe has taken over the reins as Arsenal's chief playmaker off-late, with Mikel Arteta deploying the youngster as the furthest forward of his three midfielders. The youngster has really shined in this role and has had a breakthrough season at Arsenal.

Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard could replace Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil spent over seven years at Arsenal.

Advertisement

With Mesut Ozil's departure to Fenerbahce, Martin Odegaard could become the perfect replacement for the German at Arsenal. Odegaard's is currently on loan at the Gunners, but if everything goes well, Mikel Arteta could plan on making the deal permanent.

Odegaard is a more established option than Smith-Rowe in midfield, as the Norwegian already has 25 caps for his country. If Odegaard does become a success at Arsenal, it could take the team to the next level and help the Gunners start challenging for silverware again.