“With the second best player in history” - Iraq international pokes fun at Cristiano Ronaldo with photo

Iraq international Ahmed Zero took a sly dig at Cristiano Ronaldo as he uploaded an image alongside the Portuguese superstar on Instagram.

Zero. who plays for Iraqi club Al-Shorta, claimed that the Portugal captain is the second best player in football history. Judging by what he posted, it's evident that Zero is a Lionel Messi fan.

Al-Nassr and Al-Shorta recently faced off in the Arab Cup of Champions semifinal. Al-Alamy won the last-four showdown to reach the final. Ronaldo scored the solitary goal of the game, converting from the spot with immaculate accuracy after Sadio Mane had earned the spot-kick in the 75th minute.

Zero gott a snap with Ronaldo during the game and captioned it on Instagram:

"With the second best player in history."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in four consecutive games in the Arab Cup of Champions. He has netted 18 times and provided three assists in 24 games across competitions for Al-Nassr since arriving in December last year.

Next up for Al-Nassr are their city rivals Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Cup of Champions on Saturday (August 12). Whether Ronaldo can lift his first silverware with his new club remains to be seen.

Samir Nasri makes interesting claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Arab Cup of Champions

The second half of 2022 was perhaps the lowest phase of Ronaldo's legendary career as the Portugal captain uncharacteristically struggled for form.

Ronaldo left Manchester United in a tumultuous manner, terminating his contract by mutual consent in November and joining Al-Nassr as a free agent. The 38-year-old, though, is looking like his usual self in front of goal yet again.

Samir Nasri made an interesting claim on the same (via Total Cristiano Twitter):

"When you appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo, he pays you back 100 times. That's what we saw in the Arab Cup, and that's what he missed at Manchester United."

Under new Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro, Ronaldo has shown his prowess in front of goal. Considering the team is on the verge of winning their first trophy since Ronaldo's arrival, their captain's performance will be crucial against Al-Hilal.