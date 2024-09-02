“With that, the game went in Real Madrid’s favor” - Manuel Pellegrini accuses Vinicius Jr for diving to win penalty against Real Betis

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has accused Vinicius Junior of diving to win a penalty for Real Madrid when the two sides clashed at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 1). Los Blancos registered a 2-0 win, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.

The first goal, which came in the 67th minute, was a moment of perfection and sublime link-up play between Federico Valverde and Mbappe. The midfielder received the ball from Brahim Diaz, and without a moment's delay, sweetly backheeled it into the area for Mbappe to run into and score.

The second goal, however, came after the referee determined that Vinicius Junior had been fouled by Real Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva in the penalty area. Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot but Betis boss Pellegrini does not believe the penalty should have been given in the first place.

Trending

In his view, Vinicius dived, as he revealed after the game (via Madrid Universal):

"Mbappe’s goal came, the game opened up a bit more, and a second goal in which the VAR intervened in a penalty that Vinicius took when the ball had gone out of his way, he dived on the goalkeeper. The referee decided that the VAR had to be reviewed and with that, the game went in Real Madrid’s favor."

Pellegrini was not pleased with officiating on the night, as he added:

“We were 1-0 up, there was still time to try to draw or win the match and that play came in which the VAR intervened, it was likely that it would intervene.

“I remember that this same referee last year with us went to see a penalty on Assane and decided that it wasn’t one, today it was for Real Madrid, and the match ended up being over for them."

The loss left Real Betis near the relegation zone in 17th place in the La Liga standings. Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks about Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe taking penalties

For the side's first penalty of the season, against Las Palmas, it was Vinicius Junior who took responsibility, putting the ball in the back of the net. At the time, Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's new signing, had yet to score a goal in La Liga.

It was widely expected that Mbappe would take the penalty but when the Brazilian took it instead, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about who he gave the responsibility to. The manager made it clear that the players would choose, saying (via The Real Champs):

"It is right to give the responsibility to both Mbappe and Vinicius, so I prefer that they decide because I have a lot of confidence in them. It will depend on how they are in the match and what each one needs."

In the Real Betis clash, it was the Brazilian winger who won the penalty but he notably allowed Kylian Mbappe to take the spot-kick and score his second goal of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback