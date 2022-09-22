"With time, I found it better to create my own style" - 26-year-old striker says it's impossible to imitate Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo 

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick has said that he tried to imitate Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo when he was younger before developing his own style.

Schick, 26, was the joint top scorer at Euro 2020 with the Portuguese ace - with both scoring five goals. However, Ronaldo won the Golden Boot, as he did it so in five games, one less than Schick.

Schick, who won the Czech Republic Player of the Year award in 2021, has said in an interview that he found it impossible to imitate Ronaldo, saying (via A Bola):

“I was inspired by Ronaldo at the beginning of my career. I was 19 when I started following him closely and insisted to my family that I wanted the same boots he wore. I watched videos on the internet and tried to imitate the tricks he did with the ball, but it was almost impossible and, with time, I found it better to create my own style."

Schick currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen after moving from AS Roma in 2020. He has scored 40 goals and provided seven assists in 77 games across competitions for the German club so far.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, returned to Manchester United last summer and has scored 25 goals in 46 appearances across competitions. He will captain Portugal against the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday (September 24). Portugal will then face Spain three days later.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to play Euro 2024

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, recently received an award from the Portugal Football Federation for becoming the highest male international goalscorer of all time. He broke the record in September, scoring 109 goals and now has eight more.

The 37-year-old has ruled out retiring immediately after the FIFA World Cup, as he hopes to play for his country for a few more years. He said at the awards gala that he hopes to play the 2024 European Championship (via ESPN):

"I hope to be part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated; my ambition is high. I'm in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup and the European too; I'm going to assume that right away."

Ronaldo led Portugal to victory at Euro 2016 and tge 2019 UEFA Nations League. He will now hope to lead them to glory at the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

