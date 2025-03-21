"With work, with Messi, we managed to convince him" - Ex-Barcelona scout claims superstar rejected €100m offer from Real Madrid to join them

Former Barcelona scout Andre Cury has revealed that Neymar had a stunning offer from Real Madrid before his move to Camp Nou in 2013. He claims that the Brazilian opted to join the Catalan side from Santos despite a €100 million offer on his table.

Speaking to UOL (via BarcaUniversal). Cury admitted that he was proud to have played a role in taking Neymar to Barcelona. He added that the current Santos star was handed a low starting wage but left the club as one of the top 3 earners. He said:

“The deal I’m most proud of among the ones I did at Barcelona was the Neymar deal. He had an offer from Real Madrid of more than €100 million tax-free for him, but with work, with Messi, we managed to convince him with a much lower amount. He arrived on a lower salary, but he left Barcelona with a top-three salary."

Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 after the Ligue1 side activated his €222 million release clause. It remains at the highest fee paid for a footballer in the history of the game.

Former Barcelona star Neymar confirms he rejected Real Madrid move

Neymar spoke to Fenomenos podcast in 2022 and admitted that he rejected the chance to join Real Madrid. He disclosed details about his trial with the Blancos but revealed his reason behind picking Barcelona and said via GOAL:

"When I was 10 Real Madrid invited me for a try-out. I was thrilled, I was so happy, I watched their practice. It was during the Galacticos era. I watched their game. I watched a game and I think all the goals were scored by Brazilians. I think two by Ronaldo, one by Robinho and a free-kick from Julio Baptista and another by Roberto Carlos."

"After the game I got a picture with all of them. I was over the moon. I stayed there for a week, for the try-out. It lasted for four of five days. On the fifth day they wanted to take me to a championship being held in Barcelona MIC Cup but I quit. I got really homesick and I wanted to go back home. It was pretty much all set up for me to play at Real Madrid but then I got back."

Neymar is eyeing a return to Barcelona this year after his contract with Santos expires in the summer. He has been in talks with the Catalan side, who are yet to give the green signal for the move.

