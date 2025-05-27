“Without Champions League, we don’t need a big squad” - Ruben Amorim touches upon Manchester United plan ahead of summer rebuild

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has discussed the Red Devils' plans ahead of the summer transfer window. With his team losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, they have failed to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Ruben Amorim and Co. finished 15th in the Premier League. Claiming that the lack of European football next year will call for a thinner squad, he said recently (via Tribuna):

"We always prepare two plans, one with Champions League, one without Champions League. Without Champions League, we don't need a big squad."

"We can control the squad in a better way, then we have a plan that is to bring some new players, of course, but our big plan is to improve the team that we have, is to improve our academy."

He added:

"That is the future, is not going to change so much because we have the FFP rules, we are not allowed to do much this summer."

"It's important to stick together. We are going to struggle, it is not going to be everything right away but I see the team improving and that is the most important thing."

It will be interesting to see if Amorim's statements mean that Manchester United will not be active in the transfer window. For now, they have been heavily linked with a move for Matheus Cunha, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that an agreement between the club and the player is in place.

Matheus Cunha sends message amid Manchester United links

Matheus Cunha

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha is heavily rumored to join Manchester United in the summer. He seemingly played his final match for his employers against Brentford on Sunday, May 25 (1-1).

After the game, the Brazilian took to social media and penned an emotional message for Wolves fans, indicating that he could be on his way out. He wrote in the caption (via BBC Sport):

"Individually it was the best season of my life. All of this was only possible because of all the dedication and love I have for this club."

"I made mistakes and got things right, but always because I lived this club so much. All I ever wanted was to do the impossible for Wolves. Another one is over. And thank you for all the affection."

The Red Devils are set to sign Cunha by reportedly paying his £62.5 million release clause. He's scored 17 goals and bagged six assists in 36 appearances this campaign.

