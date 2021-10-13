“Without Cristiano Ronaldo, he was the main striker” - Gus Poyet urges ‘unlucky’ Edinson Cavani to leave Manchester United 

Gus Poyet has urged Edinson Cavani to leave Manchester United in January. The Chelsea legend claims the Uruguayan has lost his value in the squad and deserves better.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and the Portuguese star has become their main striker. He took the position from Edinson Cavani and also took away the #7 jersey number.

Gus Poyet now feels it is time for Edinson Cavani to leave as he needs to play regularly. He believes the club form affects the Uruguay star's time with the national team. Cavani was benched for the World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Chelsea legend said:

"He was unlucky, because without Ronaldo coming in, he was playing as the main striker. The decision of Juventus, Man City getting involved, incredibly went against one person especially – and that was Cavani."

"Maybe he should move in January. From the outside, I don't know him, but if I was him, seeing how things are now, and seeing him not getting to 90 minutes for the national team because he's not playing – maybe."

Edinson Cavani ready to fight for his place at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani knew what was coming when Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The Uruguayan striker was unwilling to give up and stayed at Old Trafford to prove his worth.

He was handed a rare start over Ronaldo in the 1-1 draw against Everton, just before the international break. However, Edinson Cavani did not manage to find the back of the net and was replaced by the Portuguese star in the second half. Speaking to the media earlier this summer, the Uruguayan said:

"In football, you have to always be ready. It's one of the keys at the top level. Sometimes you play more, sometimes you play less, managers make decisions, but that doesn't stop the work to always be competitive. The league has just started and I have needed to be, not quite like last year, but I'm there to be a part of it."

Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United's game against Leicester City this weekend as he will not be back from his national duty on time.

