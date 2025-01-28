“Without a doubt" - Brazil star admits he is open to MLS move amid links with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Brazilian star Hulk has claimed that he would be open to a move to join Argentine superstar Lionel Messi at Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. The 38-year-old, who currently plies his trade for Atletico Mineiro in his homeland, said that he would love to experience the American lifestyle.

With Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana's departure to New England Revolution for a reported €2.4 million, Miami have a Designated Player slot open. A rumored move for Neymar to reunite Barcelona's famed MSN triumvirate (alongside Messi and Luis Suarez) in Florida fell through, with the Brazilian captain opting to move to boyhood club Santos instead.

While the Herons continue to be linked with Messi's compatriots Angel Di Maria (Benfica) and Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Hulk has entered his name into the fray. The Brazilian has racked up 418 goals and 227 assists in 801 appearances at club level, and has also bagged 11 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances for Brazil.

In an interview with CNN Deportes, Hulk openly spoke of his desire to play in the MLS. He said (via Intermiami.news):

"Without a doubt, having the opportunity to work and combine business with pleasure, and living in the United States for the lifestyle, the safety, for everything, that's really cool. It’s a country that gives you a lot."

Inter Miami currently have Messi, Suarez, Robert Taylor and new signing Fafa Picault in attack. Hulk would be a valuable addition to their squad depth, as they prepare to tackle four competitions - the MLS, the Leagues Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

"They take advantage of training with him" - Inter Miami star makes claim about Argentine superstar Lionel Messi

Inter Miami star Oscar Ustari has claimed that the players in the squad take full advantage of the opportunity to train with Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

The 38-year-old Mexican shotstopper serves as Drake Callender's backup and third-choice keeper Rocco Rios Novo's mentor. He commended the ex-Barcelona man's extraordinary play, noting that his teammates are intelligent enough to elevate their game by drawing inspiration from him.

Ustari said (via Intermiami.news):

"It is incredible because every day you see extraordinary things in an extraordinary player. It is difficult to fully realize that we have Leo as a teammate, even though I have known him for many years. But our players are intelligent and they take advantage of training with him."

Up next, Messi's Inter Miami will be seen in action in a pre-season friendly against Peruvian side Universitario on January 29. Their first competitive fixture will be in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against fellow MLS side Sporting KC on February 18.

