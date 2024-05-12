“Without a doubt” - Real Madrid legend says Arda Guler is already a ‘much better player’ than him

Real Madrid legend Guti Hernandez believes Arda Guler is already a much better player than him.

Guler scored in Los Blancos' recent 4-0 La Liga win over Granada. He netted his team's second in the injury time of the first half (45+2') of the away game.

The Turkish prodigy, who joined the club from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 for €30 million, has now scored three goals in 10 appearances for Los Merengues. Guti has now modestly claimed that Guler is already a better player than him. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Arda Guler is a much better player than me, without a single doubt."

Expand Tweet

Guler is a highly talented youngster with a magical left foot. The Turkish prodigy has often drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi and is even known by the moniker, "Turkish Messi".

That said, Guti was a fantastic player in his prime. He had an eagle-eyed vision and could see passes that other players could only dream of. He played 542 games for Real Madrid, scoring 77 goals and providing 94 assists.

Guti won 13 trophies with Los Blancos, including three UEFA Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks about Arda Guler

Arda Guler joined Real Madrid as one of the most talented youngsters in world football. His abilities are now transforming into substance, as his recent goal against Granada proves.

Carlo Ancelotti waxed lyrical about Guler, telling the media after the game that he is still unsure how high Guler's ceiling is. Ancelotti said (via Outlook):

"We still don't know what his potential is because he is still very young. But he is showing incredible talent, he is very effective in front of goal and has speed. I don't know what his ceiling is, today it is difficult to say, but he has natural talent and he's doing very well."

Guler turned 19 in February and looks set to be a part of Los Blancos' core talent pool as a new wave of stars take over the club.