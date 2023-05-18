"Without him, nothing would have been possible" - Liverpool star pays tribute to the departing Roberto Firmino

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson recently paid an emotional tribute to the departing Roberto Firmino, acknowledging that the Reds' success wouldn't have been possible without the Brazilian forward.

Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 back when Brendan Rodgers was the Liverpool manager. Since then, he has scored 109 goals and provided 79 assists in 360 appearances. He has also won seven trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Firmino announced back in March that he would not be renewing his contract when it expires this summer as he wants a new challenge in his career.

Andy Robertson hailed Firmino's impact at the club in a recent interview with the Athletic. He said (via Daily Mirror):

“The best way to sum up Bobby’s contribution to Liverpool would be that, without him, nothing would have been possible. The way we wanted to play, the way we went about our business, everything started with Bobby, with his pressing and his technical ability. He was our main man. When you look back on the great moments, Bobby was always involved in them — such an important player in helping us achieve the success that we did."

Robertson added:

“Bobby, you’ll be missed. I’ve loved every moment of playing with you for the past six years. It’s been an amazing time. You’re such a special player and such a special person to share a changing room with. I want to wish you and your family all the best with whatever the future holds for you. I know you’ll be successful wherever you go.”

Roberto Firmino hasn't featured for Liverpool for nearly a month due to a muscle injury. The Anfield faithful will be hoping he recovers in time for their home clash against Aston Villa on May 20 so they can give him the farewell he deserves.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson comments on Aston Villa ahead of Premier League clash

Andy Robertson gave his views on the threat Aston Villa pose for the Reds ahead of their clash in the Premier League on May 20. Jurgen Klopp and Co. will need to secure all three points to keep their top-four hopes alive.

The Reds are currently fifth in the league with 65 points, one behind Newcastle United and Manchester United. However, both sides have a game in hand and will need to drop points in at least two fixtures in order to drop out of the top four.

Robertson gave his thoughts on Aston Villa. He spoke to the club's media (via Liverpool FC's official website):

"Villa are a fantastic team, a fantastic manager, we know that – the game we played against them on Boxing Day was incredibly tough."

The Scottish left-back added:

"They will be highly motivated to try to get into Europe, of course they will be. It’s going to be a tough task but we have to focus on the 90 minutes."

Aston Villa have been rejuvenated under Unai Emery and are currently eighth with 57 points. A win against Liverpool will boost their chances of qualifying for Europe.

