"Without him, they’d have been fighting relegation" - Piers Morgan predicts Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to extricate himself from "rotting excuse of a giant global club"

Renowned English broadcaster Piers Morgan has backed Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United this summer, claiming that the Red Devils are now an utter “trainwreck”.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has handed in his transfer request and his agent Jorge Mendes is actively trying to find the 37-year-old a new club. While a section of the media and fans have torn into Ronaldo for wanting to leave Old Trafford, Morgan sees it as a perfectly acceptable response from the Portuguese.

Speaking to the Sun, he tipped the former Real Madrid superstar to remove himself from the “rotting excuse of a giant club” as soon as possible. He said:

“Ronaldo will extricate himself from his living nightmare at a rotting excuse for a giant global club that now bears no resemblance to the iconic place where he first cut his GOAT teeth.

“He may be 37 but he’s still fitter than most players and scored 18 Premier League goals last season, second behind joint Golden Boot winners Mo Salah and Son.”

Morgan further claimed that Manchester United would have been in a relegation fight had Ronaldo not pitched in with 18 Premier League goals last season.

He added:

“Yet pathetic media snipers have blamed HIM for United’s woes which is utter nonsense. Without him, they’d have been fighting relegation.

“Ronaldo’s looked at the dreadfully unambitious way United’s run these days — and the woefully entitled attitude of many of the younger players — and wants to run away from this trainwreck faster than United’s fastest fan, Usain Bolt. I don’t blame him.”

Manchester United cannot afford to sell Cristiano Ronaldo before signing a replacement

Anthony Martial impressed fans with his performances for Manchester United over their pre-season campaign, scoring thrice in five appearances.

The Frenchman has looked at home in Erik ten Hag’s system and could emerge as a real source of goals for Manchester United over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

B/R Football @brfootball Erik ten Hag wasn’t happy about Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates leaving a preseason game early Erik ten Hag wasn’t happy about Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates leaving a preseason game early 😳 https://t.co/OIijjAFOik

Despite having an in-form Martial at their disposal, United cannot allow Ronaldo to leave, at least not before signing a replacement. After letting Edinson Cavani leave on a free transfer, Ronaldo and Martial are currently the only two experienced centre-forwards at Ten Hag’s disposal.

Without a capable striker coming in for the wantaway Portuguese, Ten Hag’s United could find it difficult to remain in the Premier League top-four race.

Also Read: "Living the dream" - Alejandro Garnacho pays tribute to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far