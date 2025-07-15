"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there" - Jorge Jesus on Cristiano Ronaldo influence in Al-Nassr switch

Jorge Jesus has admitted that he was invited to become the coach of Al-Nassr by Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Al-Hilal manager now wants to do his best and help the Portuguese forward win trophies in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to the media at the Delgado Airport in Lisbon, Jesus said that he would not have considered the offer from Al-Nassr without Ronaldo's influence. He believes that his new team are one of the best clubs in the Saudi Pro League and said (via Record):

"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything where he has played. He has not yet won in Saudi Arabia. I'll see if I can help him."

The Portuguese manager has signed a one-year deal with the Saudi club, just weeks after they parted ways with Stefano Pioli.

Jesus heaped praise on Ronaldo at the Forum of the National Association of Football Coaches in March this year and said that the Portuguese forward is an example for all his players. He said (via GOAL):

"I often give his example to my players. Ronaldo is an example for all players in the world. What makes an athlete’s career last longer is not just the training process, it is the entire development of the player’s recovery. And today, the player’s recovery is fundamental."

Jorge Jesus was the manager of Al-Hilal before he left the club in May this year. He helped them win the Saudi Pro League in the 2023/24 season, when Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr finished second, 14 points behind the champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo comments on decision to stay at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract at Al-Nassr earlier this summer and admitted that he wanted to stay because the league was improving. He claimed that the Saudi Pro League league was already among the top five leagues in the world and said (via The Athletic):

"We (the Saudi Pro League) are still improving. I believe that in this moment that we are top five (leagues in the world) already. I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time. We have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time. I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed a new two-year deal at Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until 2027. He joined the Saudi Pro League side in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated.

