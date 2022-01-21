"Without Ronaldo, he shines" - Alex McLeish believes Manchester United superstar performs better when Cristiano Ronaldo isn't playing

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Bruno Fernandes thrives for Manchester United in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes notably scored twice in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, a match Ronaldo missed due to a hip flexor injury.

McLeish believes the Portuguese midfielder looked like a better player without his compatriot on the pitch. He told Football Insider:

“It does look as if there’s more of a spring in his step when Cristiano’s not on the field. I’m not saying he’s saying: ‘I don’t need to do as much when Ronaldo’s on the pitch. I can give the ball to him,’ or whatever. But he certainly seems to be the lynchpin of the team (without Ronaldo). He shines.”

The 63-year-old also feels Fernandes may not want to be overshadowed by Ronaldo when they share the pitch. McLeish added:

“There’s a great expectation on him. Maybe, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the team, Fernandes will say: ‘Well, I can’t behave like that anymore. I can’t be playing second fiddle to Cristiano, I have to show my quality.’”

The Scot's words may not exactly be true. Both Fernandes and Ronaldo started Manchester United's most recent Premier League encounter against Brentford.

The duo combined well in the build-up to Mason Greenwood's goal. While Ronaldo didn't directly contribute to the attack during the game, Fernandes ended up with two assists as the Red Devils won 3-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo comeback, Bruno Fernandes' return to form are welcome signs for Manchester United

After starting the season with a hat-trick against Leeds United, Fernandes has struggled domestically for Ralf Rangnick's side. His influence seemed to have waned while his numbers also recorded a significant drop.

However, the last two matches have proven just how important the 27-year-old is for Manchester United. He has two goals and two assists to show for his efforts and has been the creator-in-chief once again for his side.

Overall, Fernandes has managed seven goals and 11 assists in 27 matches across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United's matches against Aston Villa in the FA Cup and the Premier League due to injury. While his return against Brentford didn't see him score a goal, Rangnick will be glad to have his leading goalscorer back to full fitness.

Both players will be key once again when the Red Devils host West Ham United on Saturday, 22 January, in the Premier League. A win over the Hammers could take them provisionally into the top four for the first time under Rangnick.

