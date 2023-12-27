“Without Ronaldo, United is nothing” - Manchester United fans say Red Devils regret selling Cristiano Ronaldo in live interview

Two Manchester United fans claimed that letting go of Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2022/23 campaign was a mistake.

The 38-year-old attacker joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023 after parting ways with United (via mutual agreement) in December 2022. The second spell ended with the Portuguese icon falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

In his final season at Old Trafford, he had netted one goal in 10 games. However, Ronaldo seems to have found his shooting boots since moving to the Middle East. He's scored 37 goals and assisted 13 more in 43 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has netted just one goal in 15 league appearances after his reported €73.9 million move from Atalanta. Amid these goal-scoring concerns, a fan responded when asked whether selling Ronaldo was a mistake (via Goal):

"Yeah. We do. We definitely do. Without Ronaldo, Man United is nothing. You know what I mean."

A second fan added:

"Yes. Look what he's doing in the Saudi Pro League."

Ronaldo initially joined the Manchester side from Sporting CP in 2003 for a reported €19 million. He won the Premier League thrice and UEFA the Champions League once before departing for Real Madrid in 2009 on a reported €94 million deal.

After more than a decade since his initial departure, the Al-Nassr striker rejoined Manchester United in 2021 from Juventus for a reported €17 million fee. Overall, he's bagged 145 goals from 346 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

Alan Brazil revealed Manchester United players were unhappy with Erik ten Hag's treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United star Alan Brazil revealed that players at Old Trafford were unhappy with Erik ten Hag's treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo before his departure.

The Red Devils boss was also in the limelight for sidelining Jadon Sancho. The England international has been frozen out of the squad due to performance-related issues (as per the manager), which the attacker claimed were untrue on X, in a post which has since been deleted.

Claiming that he was told of the situation in the dressing room, Brazil said in October (via Goal):

"This is what I've been hearing... from a Man United player who told someone I know very well. By all accounts, they are disgusted by the way he treated Cristiano Ronaldo - and they say Sancho is a great guy who works his socks off."

Manchester United are reportedly considering offloading Sancho in January (via Goal). The winger has been disappointing since his reported £72 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He's scored 12 goals and assisted six from 82 appearances for the club.