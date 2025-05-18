"Without that, we don't know what would have happened" - Mikel Arteta highlights 2 key reasons for Arsenal not winning Premier League title

Mikel Arteta has claimed that red cards and injuries have stopped Arsenal from winning the Premier League this season. He believes that they would have been closer to Liverpool without the two issues but is confident that they can turn things around next season.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta was adamant that Arsenal would have been very close to Liverpool if he had all players available throughout the season. He added that the bar has been raised for next season:

"Red cards and injuries, for sure. But without that, we don't know what would have happened. Would we have been much closer? For me, the answer is without a question, yes. Because of what we have been producing and the performances that we had."

Ad

Trending

"But we're going to have to do something else [next season] because the bar will be raised. And when you look at the points that we've had in the last three seasons, the consistency of not winning a title is very rare. So we are very close, close in the probability so much, we have to continue to be there and be better."

Ad

The Gunners are 2nd in the Premier League table right now, but could slip to 3rd if they lose to Newcastle United on Sunday, May 18. They have the possibility of finishing outside the top 5 this season if they also lose to Southampton in the final day, while Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City win their games.

Mikel Arteta says he believed Arsenal could win the Premier League this season

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he visualized lifting the Premier League title on the final day of the season at the Emirates this season. He claimed that they have to keep their heads up despite going trophyless and deal with the pain. He told Sky Sports:

Ad

"At the start of the season, if I had to visualise that moment, it would be playing the last home game on the final day and lifting the Premier League. That's what I had in my head. Now, with everything we've gone through in the last 11 months, I think we can all hold our heads up but still have that pain in the tummy, because that's what we want to achieve."

The Gunners won the FA Cup in 2019/20 just months after the Spaniard was appointed. However, they have now gone five seasons without a trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More