"Without him we would’ve lost 6-1", "Helped Arsenal escape with a point" - Fans hail Gunners star after 1-1 draw against Manchester United

Arsenal fans online were impressed with David Raya for his performance during the Premier League clash (1-1) with Manchester United on Sunday (March 9). The shotstopper made a couple of saves as the Gunners fought back to earn a point at Old Trafford.

Fresh from a 7-1 thumping of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in midweek (March 4), Arsenal looked bright from the early stages. But while they dominated the first 45 minutes, it was Manchester United who opened the scoring.

The Gunners were made to pay after Leandro Trossard brought down Alejandro Garnacho around the edge of the box and United were awarded a free kick.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up for his side and sent the stationary ball into the top corner to give his side the lead before the break (45+2’). However, Arsenal kept cranking up the pressure. Their efforts paid dividends in the 74th minute as Declan Rice sent a first-time effort from Jurrien Timber's pass past Andre Onana into the left corner.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the remaining minutes, which meant the spoils were shared. While Arsenal enjoyed 68% ball possession, they could have left Old Trafford with a defeat if not for David Raya’s brilliance between the sticks.

The Spanish shotstopper made two big saves within the first 15 minutes of the second half, denying Noussair Mazraoui (54’) and stopping an instinctive flick from Joshua Zirkzee (59’). He went on to make two sensational saves in the stoppage time of the second half, one of which came from a Bruno Fernandes effort.

Altogether, David Raya made a total of five saves and received a rating of 7.5, as per Sofascore. After the match, a section of fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise him for his performance.

An X user wrote:

''David Raya today has been impeccable. Without him we would’ve lost 6-1.''

Another tweeted:

''We deserved to lose that honestly. Raya is the only reason we didn’t.''

''Raya helped Arsenal escape with a point'' @Gideoomatic wrote.

Another joked that the goalkeeper should be made to undergo drug test following his incredible performance.

Another likened Raya's performance to ex-Manchester United star David de Gea.

''All of the vim I have seen on the TL for David Raya. THANK HIM WE HAVE NOT LOST BTW,'' @ctt_carys chimed in.

Roy Keane hails Arsenal star for ''brilliant'' performance in 1-1 draw with Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane also lauded the performance of Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after the 1-1 draw with the Red Devils.

Keane was particularly in awe of Raya’s brilliant effort to deny Bruno Fernandes in stoppage time. He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"His run is just a bit straight from Bruno when he’s running onto it. We know his technique is brilliant but when he’s coming onto it just looks a bit straight. ‘He’s trying to get his body around it but he just gives enough time for the defenders to get across and the goalkeeper to make a really important save.''

Arsenal are now adrift of league leaders Liverpool with 15 points, while Manchester United are still languishing in the 14th position with 34 points after 28 games.

