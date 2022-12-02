Twitter explodes as South Korea feed off Cristiano Ronaldo error to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages after incredible 2-1 win

Twitter erupted as South Korea fed off a Cristiano Ronaldo error to snatch a 2-1 win against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Ricardo Horta opened the scoring for the 2016 European champions after a fine team move, with Diogo Dalot assisting the goal.

However, their lead didn't last long. Kim Young-gwon equalized in the 27th minute. Fernando Santos' team failed to properly deal with a corner. The ball came off Cristiano Ronaldo's back and fell into Young-gwon's path. He made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

Santos took Ronaldo off during the second half of the game with the score level at 1-1. His side's qualification to the knockout stages was already secured after their 2-0 win against Uruguay.

South Korea, however, managed to pull off a late comeback as Hwang Hee-chan scored in injury time to secure the win for his country. South Korea booked their place in the knockout stages of the tournament with the win.

The other game in the group ended in a 2-0 win for Uruguay against Ghana.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Portugal vs. South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Nothing but respect between Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min Nothing but respect between Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min ❤️ https://t.co/AgFtF87NUH

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Just Cristiano Ronaldo things Youngest scorer 🤝 Oldest scorerJust Cristiano Ronaldo things Youngest scorer 🤝 Oldest scorerJust Cristiano Ronaldo things 🐐 https://t.co/Y2BNNsNzJI

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



#Qatar2022 🥴 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed as many errors leading to an opposition goal as he has scored goals (1) at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup 🥴 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed as many errors leading to an opposition goal as he has scored goals (1) at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 https://t.co/L0gP5Rfe53

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating Portugal's first goal Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating Portugal's first goal ❤️ https://t.co/nKsLAyECOn

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 🏻 Cristiano Ronaldo giving Diogo Dalot credit for his assist. Cristiano Ronaldo giving Diogo Dalot credit for his assist. 👌🏻🇵🇹 https://t.co/9DwxdrAsqn

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo's playing his 20th World Cup game today. Unreal Longevity! Cristiano Ronaldo's playing his 20th World Cup game today. Unreal Longevity! 🍷 https://t.co/kdT10aj65W

Matchday365 @Matchday365



‣ 0 non-penalty goals

‣ 6 big chances missed



Liability? Cristiano Ronaldo's past six games for Portugal:‣ 0 non-penalty goals‣ 6 big chances missedLiability? Cristiano Ronaldo's past six games for Portugal:‣ 0 non-penalty goals‣ 6 big chances missedLiability? 😶 https://t.co/phgA9X0IGh

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo is 4games away from becoming the most capped player ever in international Football history Cristiano Ronaldo is 4games away from becoming the most capped player ever in international Football history https://t.co/IRIprog8ZC

GoatSZN @Goat7ii Cristiano Ronaldo gifted South Korea a goal to give them hope but yet I’m supposed believe “he is selfish” Cristiano Ronaldo gifted South Korea a goal to give them hope but yet I’m supposed believe “he is selfish”

🦸‍♀️ @homxlander Portugal Federation has submited a formal request to FIFA to give the assist for the Y. Kim's goal to Cristiano Ronaldo. #FIFAWorldCup Portugal Federation has submited a formal request to FIFA to give the assist for the Y. Kim's goal to Cristiano Ronaldo. #KORPOR 🇵🇹 Portugal Federation has submited a formal request to FIFA to give the assist for the Y. Kim's goal to Cristiano Ronaldo. #KORPOR #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/7aXplt3PGd

Aadoo #WorldCup @Aadozo Cristiano Ronaldo vs South Korea



• 65 minutes played

• 26 touches

• 2 shots

• 1 big chance missed

• 0/1 successful dribbles

• 1 time dispossessed

• 0/2 duels won

• 3 offsides

• 0 chances created

• 1 assist for Korea



A hall of shame performance! Cristiano Ronaldo vs South Korea• 65 minutes played• 26 touches• 2 shots • 1 big chance missed • 0/1 successful dribbles• 1 time dispossessed• 0/2 duels won• 3 offsides • 0 chances created• 1 assist for KoreaA hall of shame performance! https://t.co/PRTPefMy2F

Chris Coro @soycrisdelageto I’m rooting for Portugal let’s go Portugal let’s go Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m rooting for Portugal let’s go Portugal let’s go Cristiano Ronaldo.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



8 appearances

2 goals

3 assists



Productive. Diogo Dalot’s record for Portugal:8 appearances2 goals3 assistsProductive. Diogo Dalot’s record for Portugal:👕 8 appearances⚽ 2 goals🅰️ 3 assistsProductive. 💫 https://t.co/SVQ3SpP5sN

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Diogo Dalot starts and provides an assist within 6 minutes, something Cancelo hasn't managed in 2 games.



My RB. Diogo Dalot starts and provides an assist within 6 minutes, something Cancelo hasn't managed in 2 games.My RB.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



88% pass accuracy

43 touches

3/4 ground duels won

3 long balls completed

2 tackles won

2/2 crosses completed

2 key pass

1 big chance created

1 assist



Creator. Diogo Dalot’s first half by numbers vs. South Korea:88% pass accuracy43 touches3/4 ground duels won3 long balls completed2 tackles won2/2 crosses completed2 key pass1 big chance created1 assistCreator. Diogo Dalot’s first half by numbers vs. South Korea:88% pass accuracy43 touches3/4 ground duels won3 long balls completed2 tackles won2/2 crosses completed2 key pass1 big chance created1 assistCreator. 💫 https://t.co/CLULvMm0SX

United Radar @UnitedRadar 🏼🗞 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 - Diogo Dalot has served Horta with an assist against South Korea. What a player #FIFAWorldCup 🏼🗞 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 - Diogo Dalot has served Horta with an assist against South Korea. What a player 👊🏼🗞 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 - Diogo Dalot has served Horta with an assist against South Korea. What a player 🔥 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/67IbQqrXyx

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Diogo Dalot has been directly involved in four goals across his last three appearances for Portugal in all competitions (2 goals, 2 assists), scoring or assisting in each match [ @OptaJoe Diogo Dalot has been directly involved in four goals across his last three appearances for Portugal in all competitions (2 goals, 2 assists), scoring or assisting in each match [@OptaJoe] https://t.co/5k7iyWwNHc

Jackie ♠️ce 🇨🇳🇳🇬 @Jaackie_Ace I don’t rate Rafael Leao I don’t rate Rafael Leao

LISANDRO MARTINEZ 🥰 @_officialaiphi Rafael Leao is not a good footballer, gonna be a waste of money for the next club buying him. Rafael Leao is not a good footballer, gonna be a waste of money for the next club buying him.

Detroit Sports 🇨🇦 @Michsports9 Rafael Leao has not played well for one minute this entire world cup Rafael Leao has not played well for one minute this entire world cup

Bakayokiano @bakayokiano Rafael Leão vs Korea Rafael Leão vs Korea https://t.co/S1hnc7L2lB

My Name's Jackson💀 @Jackson_Jacksyn . Since Uruguay game, the guy just dey play nonsense. Only God know where them dig out this Rafael Leao from. Since Uruguay game, the guy just dey play nonsense. Only God know where them dig out this Rafael Leao from😠. Since Uruguay game, the guy just dey play nonsense.

Mati @Matilovesfoot Matheus Nunes might just have the craziest touch man gets a through ball and it's dead Matheus Nunes might just have the craziest touch man gets a through ball and it's dead

Leyti 🇸🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 @leyti_km No Bruno Fernandes today No Bruno Fernandes today 😞

JAY 🇵🇹 @malawi_j Bruno Fernandes rested the whole game. He's Portugal's franchise player now Bruno Fernandes rested the whole game. He's Portugal's franchise player now

Yaecia @yaecia1 @TimelineCR7 Bruno Fernandes is the best Portuguese player @TimelineCR7 Bruno Fernandes is the best Portuguese player

R1cky 4actos @7icky1Factos Bruno Fernandes is carrying this Portugal team

Rafael Leao is not yet a starter and must not start

Nunes and Joao Mario must not start too

Santos is a clown 🤡 a washed coach Bruno Fernandes is carrying this Portugal team Rafael Leao is not yet a starter and must not start Nunes and Joao Mario must not start too Santos is a clown 🤡 a washed coach

K0rede ❄ @Orlarh_02

No creativity at all This Portugal midfield looks so lost without Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.No creativity at all #KORPOR This Portugal midfield looks so lost without Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. No creativity at all #KORPOR

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1 South Korea.



SOUTH KOREA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD AGAINST PORTUGAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2-1 South Korea.SOUTH KOREA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD AGAINST PORTUGAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/u0E5VeKG2R

B/R Football @brfootball



THEY’RE THROUGH AND URUGUAY ARE OUT AS IT STANDS SOUTH KOREA LEAD AGAINST PORTUGAL.THEY’RE THROUGH AND URUGUAY ARE OUT AS IT STANDS SOUTH KOREA LEAD AGAINST PORTUGAL.THEY’RE THROUGH AND URUGUAY ARE OUT AS IT STANDS 😮 https://t.co/DEWLWcySmZ

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LUIS SUAREZ AFTER SEEING THAT SOUTH KOREA SCORED!



AS IT STANDS, URUGUAY ARE ELIMINATED. LUIS SUAREZ AFTER SEEING THAT SOUTH KOREA SCORED!AS IT STANDS, URUGUAY ARE ELIMINATED. https://t.co/rRvkP5CGTr

Roberto Rojas @RobertoRojas97 Luis Suarez’s reaction to South Korea taking the lead over Portugal that would knock Uruguay out for the time being. #FIFAWorldCup Luis Suarez’s reaction to South Korea taking the lead over Portugal that would knock Uruguay out for the time being. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/lZqNqzgUSL

GOAL @goal WHAT A MOMENT FOR SOUTH KOREA WHAT A MOMENT FOR SOUTH KOREA 🇰🇷 https://t.co/TsKWVTnsUo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal set to face Group H runners-up in FIFA World Cup round of 16

Portugal will now face the team that finishes second in Group H during the round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup. Brazil are currently the leaders in Group H and could seal top spot with nine points should they beat Cameroon.

As things stand, Portugal could face any of the three other teams apart from Brazil in Group H. All of Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon still stand a chance, depending on how their games go. It will be interesting to see if we're in for another surprise in Group H.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be certainly hoping to rekindle his form in the next round.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

