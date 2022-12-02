Twitter explodes as South Korea feed off Cristiano Ronaldo error to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages after incredible 2-1 win

Twitter erupted as South Korea fed off a Cristiano Ronaldo error to snatch a 2-1 win against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Ricardo Horta opened the scoring for the 2016 European champions after a fine team move, with Diogo Dalot assisting the goal.
However, their lead didn't last long. Kim Young-gwon equalized in the 27th minute. Fernando Santos' team failed to properly deal with a corner. The ball came off Cristiano Ronaldo's back and fell into Young-gwon's path. He made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.
Santos took Ronaldo off during the second half of the game with the score level at 1-1. His side's qualification to the knockout stages was already secured after their 2-0 win against Uruguay.
South Korea, however, managed to pull off a late comeback as Hwang Hee-chan scored in injury time to secure the win for his country. South Korea booked their place in the knockout stages of the tournament with the win.
The other game in the group ended in a 2-0 win for Uruguay against Ghana.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Portugal vs. South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal set to face Group H runners-up in FIFA World Cup round of 16
Portugal will now face the team that finishes second in Group H during the round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup. Brazil are currently the leaders in Group H and could seal top spot with nine points should they beat Cameroon.
As things stand, Portugal could face any of the three other teams apart from Brazil in Group H. All of Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon still stand a chance, depending on how their games go. It will be interesting to see if we're in for another surprise in Group H.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be certainly hoping to rekindle his form in the next round.
Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Ghana
Portugal
Uruguay
Korea Republic
2932 votes