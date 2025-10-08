Wojciech Szczesny claims one Barcelona star will end up becoming best in the world in his position

Barcelona star Wojciech Szczęsny has backed teammate Joan Garcia to become the best goalkeeper in the world. He believes that the Spaniard has been on an upward spiral since his Espanyol days and can develop further.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Szczesny said that he is happy to help Garcia become better on the pitch, adding that the goalkeeper impressed in his first three days at Barcelona. The former Arsenal star went on to state that Garcia has the potential to become the best in the world and said:

“I discovered Joan last season at Espanyol, and he already made a great impression on me, but after three days of watching him train at Barça, I knew I could help him develop. He’ll probably end up being the best goalkeeper in the world. I’m not saying he is already, but if I can help him in any way, I’ll feel very satisfied.”

It was not the first time Szczesny has heaped praise on his teammate. Speaking to the media in September this year, the Polish goalkeeper stated that Garcia lacks experience at the top level and needs to learn how to deal with pressure to become the best. He said (via GOAL):

"I think he's a goalkeeper with incredible potential, who's already among the best in Europe physically. Joan lacks experience at the highest level, and that's something he needs to strengthen. It's not easy to play every three days under so much pressure. It's something he needs to learn. I hope I can contribute to his success."

Joan Garcia joined Barcelona from derby rivals Espanyol after they activated his €25 million release clause.

Wojciech Szczęsny accepts bench role to help Barcelona star

Wojciech Szczęsny admitted that he was not looking to start matches and wants to help Joan Garcia develop at Barcelona. The Polish goalkeeper added that he accepted the role when he was offered the contract at the club, and said:

"I'm a substitute and, barring any surprises, I'll remain so. My role this season is to prepare Joan García as best as possible for the matches. I'm very proud to play this role; I've been preparing for it since signing my new contract and I'm not disappointed."

Szczesny had retired from football in the summer of 2024, but joined Barcelona during the 2024/25 season after Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered an ACL injury. He has now signed a two-year deal at the club, keeping him at the Catalan side until 2027.

