Wojciech Szczesny or Marc-Andre Ter Stegen? Hansi Flick reveals Barcelona's first choice goalkeeper in the UCL

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Wojciech Szczesny will start for Barcelona in the Champions League. He has Marc-André ter Stegen available again after the German goalkeeper was cleared to make his return.

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinal, Flick confirmed that he had made a decision on the goalkeepers. He revealed that Szczesny was going to start against Inter Milan, but left the door open for a change in the remaining LaLiga matches. He said via Barca Universal:

"Tek [Szczesny] will play in the Champions League. Maybe we can change things in La Liga one day, but that's for the future. Now Tek will play in the Champions League."

Talking about Inter Milan and how he plans to set his side up tactically, the Barcelona manager added:

"Today we met and talked about what we need to change. They'll have five players in midfield, and we'll have to protect the spaces. It's very important for us to keep possession and reduce errors, as well as being focused on defense. What I can say is that all the players are focused and want to reach the final. A win against Madrid is important for our emotions and can help us keep pushing. I think we can reach the final. They'll give it their all too."

Barcelona host Inter Milan on Wednesday, April 30, in the first leg of the semifinal. The two sides are battling for a place in the final, where they will face the winner of Arsenal vs PSG.

Barcelona focused on Champions League and not Real Madrid, claims Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick has claimed that Barcelona are not thinking about their match against Real Madrid, nor are they looking back at the Copa del Rey win over the Blancos. He added that they are facing one of the best teams in Europe and need to stay focused.

"Inter are one of the best teams in Europe, a difficult opponent. They don't just defend well but also counter dangerously. We have to be ready. It's the semifinals of the Champions League and both teams want to get through. We are two games away from the final and we can't be tired. Everyone is focused knows how important this semifinal is. The Copa del Rey final was demanding for us, it's true but the victory can help us. We have to give 100%."

Barcelona made it to the semifinal after beating Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. Inter Milan edged past Bayern Munich to make it to this stage.

