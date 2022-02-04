Wolfsburg vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Wolfsburg return to action this weekend and will take on Greuther Furth at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday evening in the 21st gameweek of the Bundesliga campaign.

The Wolves have been perhaps the biggest disappointments of the ongoing Bundesliga season. The side who played Champions League football earlier this season are currently actively trying to avoid the drop. They were beaten 2-0 by RB Leipzig in their last game, meaning they have now failed to win a game of football in well over two months.

Wolfsburg sit 15th in the league table with just 21 points from 20 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid their first drop in almost 25 seasons.

Greuther Furth are also in the thick of the relegation battle. They picked up a 2-1 win over Mainz last time out, with Jeremy Dudziak scoring a first-half opener before a second-half own goal doubled their lead.

The visitors sit at the bottom of the Bundesliga table. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they take on Wolfsburg at the weekend.

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between Wolfsburg and Greuther Furth. The visitors are winless in all six attempts while the hosts have won four of those games. Their other two meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season. Wolfsburg won the game 2-0.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Greuther Furth Form Guide: W-D-D-D-L

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Furth Team News

Wolfsburg

Lukas Nmecha, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager and William are all out with injuries and are set to miss the weekend clash. Winter signings Max Kruse and Jonas Wind are expected to make their debuts on Sunday.

Injured: Lukas Nmecha, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager, William

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth

Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr and Marius Funk have all been ruled out with knee injuries and are not available to play against Wolfsburg.

Injured: Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr, Marius Funk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels (GK); Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Aster Vranckx, Maximilian Arnold, Jerome Roussillon; Max Kruse, Yannick Gerhardt; Jonas Wind

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andreas Linde (GK); Marco Meyerhöfer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Jeremy Dudziak; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

Wolfsburg vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Wolfsburg are on an abysmal 11-game winless run across all competitions, losing nine of those games and drawing twice. They have also failed to score any goals in six of their last seven league games.

Greuther Furth are in much better form at the moment as they are unbeaten in their last four games and have lost just one of their last six. The newly-promoted outfit should be able to earn a point on Sunday.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Greuther Furth

Edited by Manas Mitul