Wolfsburg vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Wolfsburg will host Mainz at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result and gain ground early in the season.

Die Wolfe put up a dominant display in their opening fixture of the new season, picking up a 3-1 win over Heidenheim away from home. The hosts had a disappointing campaign last season, finishing in 11th place and lost three of their four preseason friendlies. However, they will remain optimistic and look to build momentum from last weekend's victory.

Mainz appeared to be an even match for FC Koln but eventually crumbled and let one in the 90th minute following Paul Nebel’s red card earlier in the half as their opening league fixture finished in a 1-0 home loss.

Sunday's visitors have since picked up a comfortable win 4-1 win over Rosenborg during the week to book their spots in the main stages of the UEFA Conference League and will look to carry on in a similar manner when they return to domestic action this weekend.

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 48 previous occasions going into this weekend's fixture. Wolfsburg have won 20 of those matches, 17 have ended in draws while Mainz have won the remaining 11.

The hosts have scored a remarkable 23 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have only won one of the last five meetings with Wolfsburg despite scoring nine goals across those games.

Mainz had the joint-third best defensive record in the German top flight last season, conceding only 43 goals across 34 games.

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend but Wolfsburg will hope to get a welcome boost from their home advantage. Newly hired manager Paul Simonis will, however, need to improve on his side’s poor home record from last season.

The 05ers will be optimistic to get a result on Sunday and kickstart their league campaign. They however lost three of their final four away league games last season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-2 Mainz

Wolfsburg vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

