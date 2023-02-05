Wolverhampton Wanderers aim hilarious dig at Klopp on Twitter after Liverpool boss’ post-match comments 

Wolverhampton Wanderers' social media accounts took a cheeky dig at Liverpool as a response to Jurgen Klopp's post-match comments. Julien Lopetegui's side managed to earn a 3-0 win at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, 4 February.

A Joel Matip own goal in the fifth minute started the Reds' downfall. Craig Dawson added the second of the match in the 12th minute. Ruben Neves added to his team's advantage with his strike in the 71st minute of the game.

Klopp, however, said in his post-match press conference that the third goal didn't count. The reasoning behind his comments was that Wolves offered nothing else in terms of the attack during the second half except for the goal. He said (h/t Anfield Watch):

“The third goal I don't count because it was the first time they passed the halfway line in the second half. The other two goals, going into a game with all the things we said during the week and before the game, then this is the start is horrible.”

Wolves' social media account responded hilariously as they posted the scoreline of the match as 2-0. Neves' 71st-minute strike was cut by a slash of the line. The display picture was of the Portuguese midfielder. He held his head in dismay.

Fans in the comments section saw the funny side of the post. Here are a few of the best reactions:

Raphi @raphaelxdx3 @Wolves Lopetegui explaining to Klopp why Neves' goal is goal @Wolves Lopetegui explaining to Klopp why Neves' goal is goal https://t.co/Z98wU6LWZB

In all fairness to the Wolves, they were the more effective attacking side in terms of statistics. While Lopetegui's team managed 12 shots overall compared to Liverpool's 22 and six of their attempts were on target. The Reds, meanwhile, managed only four attempts on target.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had difficult questions to answer after defeat to Wolves

After Liverpool's devastating defeat, Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he has lost confidence in his players. The German replied by saying (via the Reds' official website):

"No. I don’t think they are [at their] best in the moment and do I like that? No. But I still know how good they are and how good they can be. But football, and life, is not like this. We work every day and it's not because of him, him, him. So, these things happen because we cannot help ourselves in these moments."

When quizzed on how he plans to help the team regain confidence, Klopp said:

"Not in press conferences. That doesn’t help, obviously. You know my job, I know my job, my job is not to explain here how I can build up my team. I will be judged by that from you and that's fine. But, let me say it like this, for today, it was not enough what I did."

