Wolves boss Vitor Pereira addresses Matheus Cunha future amid recent transfer links to Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira has addressed the future of star attacker Matheus Cunha amid interest from Arsenal. Cunha has enjoyed a stellar season with Wolves despite their overall struggles and has reportedly attracted several big suitors.

As claimed by journalist Eduardo Hagn on X, Arsenal are long-term admirers of Cunha since his Atletico Madrid days. He insisted that the Gunners are still chasing the 25-year-old who could cost a fee of £70 million.

However, Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has dismissed all speculations surrounding Cunha's future. The Portuguese manager has insisted that the versatile attacker is fully committed to Wolverhampton Wanderers. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X:

“I had a conversation with Cunha and he is very committed to the club. He has never asked to leave the club. He is here tomorrow and determined to try and beat Arsenal."

Cunha has established himself as a key player for Wolves since initially joining them on loan from Atletico Madrid in January 2023. He eventually joined the Midlands club in the summer of 2023 for a reported £35 million fee.

The Brazil international has so far scored 26 goals and provided 13 assists in 78 appearances for Wolves. He has been one of the best players in the Premier League this campaign with 10 goals and four assists in 21 games.

Cunha will be up against Arsenal on Saturday, January 25 amid the Gunners' reported interest in his signature. Mikel Arteta's side have been severely hit with injury problems this season and now have Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal star Declan Rice opens up on the January transfer window

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has admitted athat the club are in need of additions during the winter transfer window. The Gunners have signed Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this month but the Spaniard does not join before the summer.

Rice believes that the squad has been stretched by injuries and admitted that the Gunners are in need for reinforcements. The former West Ham United star said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

“I think now where we’ve lost Gabi (Gabriel Jesus), he’s probably going to be out for a year with an ACL, that’s really tough."

The England international added:

“I’m sure the manager is probably going to look for something, because tonight we’ve had to bring Tierney on left wing, we’ve had to bring Zin (Oleksandr Zinchenko) in on left wing so we’re a bit short up there. I’m not surprised if we are going to do something.”

Arsenal have not been able to find any kind of consistency in their game this season and find themselves trailing Liverpool by six points in the table. Arne Slot's side look very much the favorites for the title over the Gunners with a game in hand.

