"Wolves were wasting time" - Ian Wright claims Arsenal deserved to win against top-four rivals

Arsenal beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1, courtesy of a 95th-minute winner at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

The narrow win considerably strengthened the Gunners' cause for a top-four finish. Mikel Arteta's side are now just three points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright hailed the winning strike, which came via Jose Sa's injury-time own goal. The former striker felt Wolves were defensive and wasting time when the scores were level in north London.

Speaking after the game, Wright said:

“Wolves were wasting time, I don’t want to sound all sour and that,” said Wright. “But I am quite pleased that happened in the end when you get one that late. I think we did deserve that because they were trying to waste time.”

Former Manchester United and Liverpool star Paul Ince questioned Wright's claim by asking:

“Excuse me? Why were they wasting time?”

Wright then added:

“Because they were trying to hold onto the game. You look at the way Wolves were playing, with the players they have got. They brought Neto on. Podence had to go off. They weren’t trying to have a go at Arsenal. They were sat back.”

A massive win for Arsenal

Arsenal's win has put them on 45 points after 24 games. They are now favorites to claim fourth spot, with only Manchester United ahead of them at the moment.

United currently occupy the final Champions League spot with 46 points from 26 games. Should the Gunners win their two games in hand, they will go five points clear of the Red Devils.

Amongst the other top-four challengers, Tottenham Hotspur lost 0-1 to Burnley, while Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten by Mikel Arteta's team.

Arsenal have been so impressive lately that another win would leave them only two points behind Chelsea - a team who were leading the title race a few months ago.

Mikel Arteta's side have started to show signs of dominance

After a poor start to the season, Mikel Arteta has managed to turn things around at Arsenal. The Spanish boss has trusted his players and his set-up, and results are starting to show.

Despite a few hiccups along the way, the Gunners are looking like a well-oiled team at the moment. The young team can soon think about challenging for trophies if they continue to develop in the same manner.

