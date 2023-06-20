Women’s football stars dwarf Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to unique record as Portugal superstar prepares for 200th appearance

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of becoming the first male footballer to make 200 international appearances.

However, when it comes to overall appearances in international football, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner cannot hold a candle to multiple United States Women’s National Team stars.

One of the most celebrated footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, is on the verge of making history. If he plays Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday (June 20), he will become the first male player to play 200 international games. While it will keep him atop men’s football, he will still be behind 25 women players in the international game.

Four women players have clocked 300+ international appearances, with USWNT legend Kristine Lilly leading the pack with 354 caps. The second place belongs to Canada’s Christine Sinclair, who has 322 international appearances. The third and fourth places are occupied by USWNT icons Carli Lloyd (316 caps) and Christie Pearce (311 caps).

With 122 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo is also the leading goalscorer in men’s international football. However, when women’s football is considered, he slips to seventh place. Sinclair sits at the summit with 190 goals in 322 games. Retired USWNT legend Abby Wambach is second with 184 strikes in 255 appearances.

The 38-year-old Al-Nassr superstar is still going strong, but it's fair to say that Ronaldo will not be breaking any of the aforementioned records anytime soon. However, he will look to add to those record men's tallies before calling it a day with Portugal.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez says playing at Al-Nassr can help Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabia stay could prove to be beneficial for the national team. Martinez’s comments came before Portugal’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday (June 17). He said (via ESPN):

“Playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage when playing in the national team.”

Martinez added:

“Cristiano's commitment is complete. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football. He has played 198 matches for the national team.”

The relatively easygoing nature of Saudi Arabian football could indeed help Ronaldo maintain his fitness. The games do not come as thick and fast as in Europe, which allows for adequate rest between games. That could help him give his best for Portugal in demanding games.

